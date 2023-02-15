LTTE: CSU basketball fans shouting ‘Russia’ need education, respect

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.

A chant of “Russia, Russia, Russia” erupted from the student section of Moby Arena during a recent Colorado State University men’s basketball game against Utah State University. The chant was directed at Max Shulga, a Utah State player from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ad

It has been suggested that the chant arose from ignorance, that if the students only knew of the atrocities Russia is inflicting on the Ukrainian people during its yearlong unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, they would have not used this uncivilized chant as a tool to try to win a basketball game.

However, if the chanters were truly ignorant of the situation, would they have conceived this chant as a means to disturb the composure of Max Shulga in an attempt to make him miss the free throw so the Rams could win the game?

The incident presents a teachable moment for CSU as some of its fans may be unaware of the horrors of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They may not know of the mass murder, torture, rape, kidnapping and reeducation of Ukrainian civilians, including children.

They also may not know that in bravely confronting Russia in this David-and-Goliath struggle, Ukraine acts for us all in defending democracy and the rule of law against authoritarianism and government by terror.

But is it those who initiated the chant that need this education? Or are they aware of the horror and for this reason believed the chant to be an effective tool to break the concentration of Max Shulga?

“I would urge the CSU players to consider ways they may demonstrate that they understand the depths of disregard for human suffering shown by those who would use the chant of ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ to show school spirit in the name of the sport they love.”

In this teachable moment, I would urge CSU to commence its next game by showing a video of the realities of the war so that fans who may be oblivious learn what it means to hear the name of the country responsible for these unspeakable horrors, echoing as a cheer through Moby Arena and on the CBS Sports broadcast.

In so doing, CSU’s fans may learn how this incident reflects on the CSU community. I would urge the CSU players to consider ways they may demonstrate that they understand the depths of disregard for human suffering shown by those who would use the chant of “Russia, Russia, Russia” to show school spirit in the name of the sport they love.

What symbolism the players might use is theirs alone to determine based on their understanding of the power sports have to influence our world for good. Inspiring examples are not hard to find.

For those who uttered the chant, the need for education unfortunately goes much deeper.

How does an institution like CSU, geared toward higher education, teach basic human decency to those who have arrived at the university without having learned this lesson somewhere along the road that led them to this moment?

Ad

Nancy Johnston Wahl

Loveland resident

Send letters to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed at collegian.com.