This week in ASCSU: Speaker pro tempore election, term limits passed

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
February 6, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The speaking podium of the Associated Students of Colorado State University senate chambers displays the American and Colorado flags Jan. 31, 2024.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 4 for the 19th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches gave their respective reports.

The Judicial Branch then delivered ASCSU Supreme Court Opinion #5501 and Opinion #5502.

Opinion #5501 evaluates which entities of ASCSU can constitutionally have interns. The ruling established that only the Executive Branch is allowed to have interns, citing Article III, Section 307 of the ASCSU Constitution.

Opinion #5502 decides whether over-budgeted contract funds need to be transferred to the senate discretionary fund. The court determined that funds can go to other projects without immediately being transferred to the senate discretionary fund by the director of finance, citing Article X, Section 1002, Part C of the ASCSU Constitution.

Senate then moved to elect the new speaker pro tempore, the second-highest role of the senate. Former Speaker Pro Tempore Ellie Lutz’s resignation was publicly announced Jan. 25.

The following were nominated for Speaker Pro Tempore: Recruitment and Retention Officer Ferrin Jaudon; Students of the Oval Caucus Chair Enock Monanti; Sen. Olivia Friske; and Associate Sen. Miriam Hill. Each nominee gave an introduction and a speech on why they should be elected, which was then followed by Q&A.

Following discussion and debate, Jaudon was elected via a secret ballot vote.

The election for the accessibility caucus chair then began, with Associate Sen. Liri Sananes being the only nominee. Following discussion and debate, the vote was tabled for a later date.

Moving into old business, Bill #5535, “Reallocating Contractual Savings,” was revisited. The bill aims to reallocate excess funds from contracts with The New York Times, USA Today and Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation to the ASCSU General Fund. The legislation was passed with unanimous consent.

Bill #5527, “2025-2026 ASCSU Supreme Court Job Descriptions,” was then revisited. The legislation aims to update and revise job descriptions for the Judicial Branch, covering associate justices, the deputy chief justice and the chief justice. 

After discussion and debate, the bill was passed with unanimous consent.

Next, Bill #5530, “Establishing Term Limits for University-Wide Elected Positions Within ASCSU,” was confirmed. The legislation aims to establish term limits for the president, vice president and speaker of the senate. 

Earlier during Gallery Input, former Sen. Claire Pickerel voiced support for the bill.

“I urge every ASCSU official to focus less on petty fighting and backroom dealings and focus on what’s important and the reason you should be here,” Pickerel said. “You should be here for your community and your constituents.” 

Some senators argued against the bill because they viewed it as a change to constituents’ voting rights, and so the decision should involve input from constituents.

Following discussion and debate, Bill #5530 was passed 13-4-0 by way of placard vote.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene Feb. 11.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

