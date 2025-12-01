Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Fort Collins mayor-elect Emily Francis discusses upcoming term

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
December 1, 2025
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Fort Collins Mayor-elect Emily Francis smiles for a photo outside City Hall’s brick building Nov. 21. “Fort Collins is dealing with the tension of being a very pro-climate city, like, how do we address climate issues, and wanting to invest a lot in that,” Francis said. “But we’re at a point where that investment is making it more costly to live in Fort Collins.”

Mayor Pro Tem and District 6 City Council Rep. Emily Francis is set to become the next Fort Collins mayor following her decisive victory in the city’s 2025 ranked choice election. Francis will begin her first two-year term Jan. 13, 2026. She is set to take the seat of Fort Collins’ current mayor, Jeni Arndt, who declined to run for reelection after serving two terms.

Housing affordability was a top priority for voters in the 2025 election, an issue that Francis campaigned on addressing. In a weak-mayor system like that of Fort Collins, she will need to work closely with city council to get approval for any initiatives she hopes to pass throughout her term. Francis said she is looking forward to working with the four new city council members, including her yet-to-be-disclosed appointment for District 6 and the recently elected Chris Conway of District 1, Josh Fudge of District 3 and Amy Hoeven of District 5.

“Looking at how people ran campaigns and how they present to themselves, I feel very confident that we’ll have a very respective and collegial kind of working group,” Francis said. “I think there are always disagreements about how you do something, or how you get somewhere, but I think overall we all have the same goal, which is to make Fort Collins livable.”

“Regardless of if we grow, Fort Collins is made by the people, and I really love the people.” –Emily Francis, Fort Collins Mayor-elect

Francis remarked that her learning curve as mayor will be minimal. As a familiar member of local government, she has routinely led council meetings, attended leadership briefings and filled in for Arndt when she was out of town.

“I’ve done the job and I’m privy to all the meetings that already happened,” Francis said. “I feel like I have a really good sense of what the job is. … It’s really important to set the tone for the city about how we’re going to interact and how we’re going to treat one another.”

The cost of living has been a long-standing issue for Fort Collins residents, but the city has so far been unable to meet its 2021 goal of building at least 282 new units annually. Francis said she hopes to establish a sustainable source of funding for housing, diverse projects and streamlined development processes — efforts that will in turn boost the local economy.

“We need to be more aggressive in how we’re approaching housing and just affordability overall,” Francis said. “It’s not only expensive to have housing, but it’s also really expensive to open a business or maintain a business, and those costs get passed on.”

She added that economic reality alone makes the direction clear.

“Economics says we have a housing shortage,” Francis said. “So you couldn’t just focus on business to alleviate a housing shortage, you have to build housing. We need both increased housing supply and good-paying jobs.”

As the city continues evaluating its growth, she said several land-use decisions will also shape the next few years, especially downtown, where development pressure remains high.

“There are going to be some tough decisions,” Francis said. “Moving to paid on-street parking, building another garage, and what are we going to do with vacant lots? Are we going to put housing there?”

For Francis, affordability is inseparable from Fort Collins’ climate ambitions, which many residents also prioritize. Still, she said those goals can sometimes clash.

“Fort Collins is dealing with the tension of being a very pro-climate city, … but we’re at a point where that investment is making it more costly to live here,” Francis said. “We’ve done the low-hanging fruit, and we’re at this point where it’s like, well, how far do we want to go with climate work at the cost of affordability and who can live here? That is a really big tension we’re going to have to face.”

While she may prioritize the reformation of climate action efforts, Francis pointed to recent climate accomplishments that she had a hand in, including the expansion of composting capacity largely through the city’s partnership with the company Compost Queen.

“We put $7 million toward a facility to start food composting,” Francis said. “We diverted about 200 tons of yard debris away from the landfill, the largest single diversion we’ve ever done.”

Some of Francis’ other big concerns aren’t policy-based but cultural. She said Fort Collins is dealing with the loss of community connection and that the city needs to reinvest in third spaces, or spaces that aren’t home or work, to help rebuild social cohesion.

“If you’re not in college and you don’t have kids, there’s not a lot to do,” Francis said. “We need to build something to help people interact in ways that aren’t just drinking or kids activities.”

As she prepares to step into her role as mayor, Francis said she’s thinking about the city that raised her and the people who built it.

“From growing up in Fort Collins and being here, it’s like Fort Collins attracts certain people,” Francis said. “Regardless of if we grow, Fort Collins is made by the people, and I really love the people.”

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
The Rams Against Hunger food pantry, located on South Mason Street in Colorado State University's General Services Building, offers a range of food items to CSU faculty and students that range from canned goods to produce Nov. 6. Rams Against Hunger also provides other services, such as a meal swipe program in which students can donate meal swipes to people in need.
Food pantries, community support networks strained by SNAP cuts
A bus stop with brick pillars and a glass cover.
A 'challenging time' for transit: Fort Collins cuts bus routes amid funding gaps
A Spirit Halloween store sits off Harmony Road in Fort Collins Oct. 24. Spirit Halloween is a seasonal chain only open during the Halloween season.
Rising tariffs hit Halloween retailers, trick-or-treaters
More in Election
Illustration of two hands coming out of the sky, reaching for the United States Capitol.
The future of partisanship: How AI might affect elections
Municipal voter guide: Candidates for City Council District 3
Municipal voter guide: Candidates for City Council District 3
Municipal voter guide: Candidates for City Council District 5
Municipal voter guide: Candidates for City Council District 5
More in Homepage
Halle Jameson prepares to serve the ball in Colorado State University’s match against Utah State University. CSU lost 3-0.
CSU volleyball's season comes to end after disappointing loss against Utah State
Colorado State University volleyball celebrates after defeating San Diego State University in the semifinals match of the Mountain West tournament. CSU’s next match is against Utah State University.
CSU volleyball clinches spot in championship match after win over San Diego State
Tay Lanier (6) catches the first touchdown of the game during Colorado State University's last game of the season against Air Force Nov. 28. CSU lost 42-21.
CSU football wraps up long season with rivalry loss to Air Force
About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Sofia Raikow
Sofia Raikow, Assistant Photo Director
Sofia Raikow is a fourth-year fine art major with a concentration in photo image making and philosophy minor. She was born in Berkeley, California, and raised in Richmond and El Cerrito in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is the acting assistant photo director of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year after working as a staff photographer her junior year. Her favorite aspects of working for The Collegian are going out into the field to take portraits of interesting people and building visual stories found in the community. Her favorite visual assignments to take on are science profiles because she likes to ask bucketloads of questions to researchers about their work. As assistant photo director, she is responsible for helping lead The Collegian’s team of staff photographers, helping acquire strong visual aids for stories in the newspaper. One of her most valuable work experiences was acting as a behind-the-scenes still photography team lead for an annual film festival in California. She loves fine art photography because finding an impactful photo can change her perspective of the world. She also loves to write poetry about her daily life and listen to music. Her favorite musical artist is SZA. Her favorite food is pho, and she likes to wind down by cooking.