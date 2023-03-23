CSU students, professionals impacted by Adderall shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, the common name for amphetamine-mixed salts, in October 2022 due to insufficient supply of amphetamine. Since then, the Drug Enforcement Agency has not approved an increase in amphetamine production, making the medication extremely difficult for people for whom it is prescribed to find.

As Adderall shortages persist, students at Colorado State University must continue to navigate life without their medication.

Adderall is the brand name for amphetamine-mixed salts and is a common medication for ADHD, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and narcolepsy. An announcement of the shortage was released in October of last year by the Food and Drug Administration, and since then, the Drug Enforcement Agency has declined approval for an increase in the production of amphetamine.

Some students have spoken about having to ration their medication for midterms or finals, said Annie Cunningham, an accommodation specialist with the Student Disability Center. Cunningham identifies as having ADHD and has struggled with the shortages herself.

“It is hard because we don’t really have an end date of when things should be fixed,” Cunningham said. “So that can also kind of bring a bit of anxiety, at least for myself. Like, ‘OK, I’m low on medication. Am I going to have access to it in the next month?'”

On top of struggling to navigate day-to-day life without Adderall, individuals are experiencing withdrawal and rebound symptoms as well as issues with readjusting to taking the medication.

As an accommodation specialist, Cunningham has helped students deal with the shortage by figuring out ways to navigate school without their normal medication. Cunningham said she feels empathy for the students that are struggling, mentioning she feels lucky that she has been able to find an alternate medication that works for her for the time being.

“I had to do some work myself of that rationing and figuring out (if) could I do my day-to-day job without this medication,” Cunningham said. “And (I) learned pretty quickly that that was not going to be successful for me. I’m very fortunate I work in a very supportive and inclusive office, so I (was) able to kind of share what was going on (and) work with my team figuring out some better solutions for me while I was in that loop. But it definitely wasn’t easy.”

Krissy Gilbert, another accommodation specialist, emphasized the importance of self-care while working through the shortage as well as reaching out to the different resources on campus like the Student Disability Center.

“Your education is important, but you as a person (are) more important,” Gilbert said. “Even students that may not have disabilities or (have) other struggles or maybe they were able to cope with their medication alone and didn’t have to use our center, it’s important to reach out for any resources. Even if it’s not necessarily something they think they need with us for accommodations, we’re happy to always provide resources — same with other offices.”

Cunningham gave similar advice, recommending that students reach out to the Assistive Technology Resource Center.

“A lot of it (is) just kind of figuring out what works for you, setting short-term goals and also having grace with yourself,” Cunningham said. “At least for myself, I can get pretty frustrated, like, ‘Why can’t I do this?’ But recognizing that I have found things that work for me — that helped me be successful — and one of those things is medication, and when I don’t have access, that’s OK. (I) just give myself a little bit more grace. But a lot of it is just kind of figuring out what works for you, which can sometimes be easy and sometimes not.”

Reach Barnaby Atwood at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Barnaby_Atwood.