President’s Fall Address marks new beginnings for CSU

During the Colorado State University Fall Address, Interim President Rick Miranda speaks to a crowd of students, alumni and faculty about how the university overcame the pandemic Sept. 27. This year’s address was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The annual Colorado State University Fall Address and University Picnic was held Sept. 29 for the first time since 2019.

The event, held on the southwest corner of The Oval, included performances from the Colorado State University marching band and Golden Poms dance team, statements from Interim Provost Janice Nerger and Associated Students of CSU President Rob Long, an address from CSU Interim President Rick Miranda and a complimentary lunch provided by Lory Student Center Catering.

Following the marching band’s performance of the CSU Fight Song, the presentation of colors was administered by the Army ROTC Ram Battalion’s Color Guard, and the national anthem was also performed by the marching band.

Nerger then read the Land Acknowledgment, paying respect to Indigenous peoples and the ancestral homelands upon which the university was built.

“It’s important to remember the history of this land on which our institution stands,” Nerger said.

Long followed Nerger in addressing the crowd before introducing Miranda.

“I’m beyond thrilled to see the amount of involvement and participation that we have seen in the CSU community over the past few weeks,” Long said. “It is a long-awaited and welcome change that we have not seen in over two years.”

Miranda began his presidential address by reflecting on the 1997 Spring Creek Flood, during which the CSU campus and Fort Collins community were significantly damaged. Miranda remarked on the progress made by the university in the years since the flood throughout the address.

Miranda quoted former President Albert Yates, saying, “The flood offered many lessons, not the least of which is that we can be better than we’ve been.”

“When I look back over these 25 years, I think we’ve fulfilled President Yates’ hopes,” Miranda said. “We are better in almost every way on this campus.”

Record-breaking admission rates, new research program initiatives and university expansion were all positive aspects of progress cited by Miranda.

Miranda continued to focus the address toward the future, saying, “We’re here today, after a pause of two cycles of fall addresses, to do three things: remember the costs we have born, celebrate the successes we’ve had and to look to the future.”

Miranda also addressed CSU’s continued commitment to upholding the values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and he condemned acts of hate speech and reaffirmed the university’s mission to protect its students.

“We want a campus that is welcoming to all,” Miranda said.

Miranda then turned his attention to matters concerning the recent push for increased compensation for university employees.

“We have to do better,” Miranda said. “Our faculty, staff and graduate assistants deserve to be paid comparably to peers around the country. They should be able to live, build and buy homes in the community in which they work.”

Miranda closed his address by speaking about the legacy of the university.

“The real legacy of leadership in higher education is the tens of thousands of students who develop as scholars and critical thinkers, who use the platform of this university to probe deeply and with increasing rigor the fundamental questions facing all of us,” Miranda said.

Following the address, the CSU Fight Song and Alma Mater were performed to conclude the event.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.