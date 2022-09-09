Photo Gallery: Agencies respond to lightning strike fire near North Overland Trail

The County Road 21 wildfire could be seen from North Overland Trail Sept. 9.

Poudre fire authorities responded to a fire approximately 600-800 acres in size around 4 p.m. Thursday near North Taft Lane north of U.S. Highway 287. Rebecca Clark, public information officer for the Poudre Fire Authority, said 80 personnel were dispatched Thursday night toward the south flank of the fire to provide structural protection as the wind shifted from the north.

“We are bringing two more task forces, which are made up of different units along with a task force leader to get more resources,” Clark said. “(We’re) hoping to get six engines for each.” The fire is about 30% contained as of Friday morning. Air quality in the area has fluctuated throughout the day.

Ad

Navigate Left Navigate Right County Road 21 wildfire visible from North Overland Trail Sept. 9. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Poudre Fire Authority Public Information Officer Rebecca Clark goes over details of the County Road 21 fire Sept. 8. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

The County Road 21 wildfire could be seen from North Overland Trail Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Wellington Fire Protection District Fire Chief Michael Patterson reviews details of the County Road 21 fire Sept. 8. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Poudre Fire Authority Battalion Chief Gene Maccarini coordinates with other responders during a fire west of County Road 21 in Fort Collins Sept. 8. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

The County Road 21 wildfire could be seen seen at the corner of Shields Street and U.S. Highway 287 Sept. 9 Collegian | Milo Gladstein

A flower growing among burned ground Sept. 9 Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Poudre Fire Authority Battalion Chief Gene Maccarini coordinates with other responders during a fire West of County Road 21 in Fort Collins Sept. 8. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Equipment organized in a fire response vehicle Sept. 9 Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Wildland firefighters work a hillside during the County Road 21 fire in Fort Collins Sept. 9. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Poudre Fire Authority Public Information Officer Rebecca Clark speaks with responders to the County Road 21 fire in Fort Collins Sept. 8. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

The County Road 21 wildfire could be seen from North Overland Trail Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Nancy Coats prepares her horses for evacuation due to a fire that started near Overland Trail in Fort Collins Sept. 8. “I was out here at 4 (p.m.) feeding early, and I think what I heard was the lightning strike that started the fire, and as soon as I pulled out, I saw the smoke and the fire, and I called 911.” Overnight, the fire was partially contained. (Collegian | Cat Blouch) Collegian | Cat Blouch

Wildland firefighters gear up to fight the County Road 21 wildfire Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Wildland firefighter brings gear back to the truck while fighting the County Road 21 wildfire Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

The County Road 21 wildfire could be seen from North Overland Trail Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

One of the remaining surviving signs of life after the County Road 21 wildfire Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

A wildland fire fighter turns over dirt during the County Road 21 fire in Fort Collins Sept. 9. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

A wildland fire fighter gears up to fight the County Road 21 fire in Fort Collins Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Fire hose on top of the ridge during the County Road 21 wildfire Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Wildland firefighters debrief after spending the night fighting the County Road 21 fire Sept. 8. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

A pair of work gloves placed on a seat Sept. 9 Collegian | Garrett Mogel

The aftermath of the County Road 21 fire Sept. 9. Collegian | Milo Gladstein

A U.S. Forest Service fire vehicle parked at the County Road 21 fire incident command in For Collins Sept. 8. Collegian | Garrett Mogel Navigate Left Navigate Right















































Reach Tri Duong at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @TheRoamingLight.