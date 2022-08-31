More Transfort routes suspended amid staffing shortages

A Transfort MAX bus at Spring Creek Station Aug. 26. The MAX features stations with ticket machines, level boarding, traffic light priority and a dedicated guideway for much of its route.

Another series of Transfort route suspensions was issued to begin Aug. 15 and will remain in place until further notice. A press release by the City of Fort Collins states recent staffing shortages have limited the services they can provide at this time.

Route 19 is the most recent line to have its entire schedule suspended, joining routes 11 and 12. Some routes have had adjustments to circulation rate, and for some, Saturday services are suspended.

Most individuals at the Colorado State University Transit Center, when asked about their experiences with the bus system lately, said their schedule was not impacted by the recent changes. One student, however, said she has had to become much more aware of current bus schedules.

Grace Dotson, a student at CSU, has been using the Fort Collins bus system for the last two academic years and said she recently experienced longer-than-usual wait times. Additionally, Dotson talked about how busy the buses have been, which at times may prevent someone from being able to board.

In a quote from the press release, Director of Transfort & Parking Services Drew Brooks said Transfort has made several adjustments that will not require additional staff or affect the stability of their services. According to the press release, service times have been adjusted for certain routes to improve connectivity between bus lines. Currently, six of the most popular routes — routes 2, 6, 7, 8, 16 and MAX — have extended services one hour each day, with last departures in the 8 p.m. hour.

For the bus routes that are suspended entirely, Transfort is offering an on-demand taxi service that allows people to schedule a trip along a suspended route or to a linked route or transit center. Passengers must call 970-225-4831 the day of requested services. The press release states, “This service will be available Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.” All Transfort services remain fare free.

Several employees and patrons highly recommended downloading the app Ride Transfort or checking out ridetransfort.com. Both of these platforms provide mobile access to bus schedules, stop locations and real-time bus tracking. If internet access is unavailable, texting the number found on each bus stop sign with its respective stop number will temporarily subscribe the phone to instant updates of estimated arrival time.

According to the press release, Transfort is working to recruit new drivers and plans to return to full services as soon as staffing levels allow. “Now hiring” ads can be seen on their website, buses and at various bus stops around Fort Collins.

Summary of changes from the press release:

“Route 6 “Northbound and southbound service times will be adjusted to five minutes later to enhance connections with MAX and Route 5.

“Route 92 “All service times are adjusted five minutes later to accommodate new Poudre High School bell time changes.

“Routes 2, 6, 7, 8, 16 and MAX “Extending service one hour later in the evening. Last departures will be in the 8 p.m. hour.

“FLEX Express to Boulder: resuming the last northbound and southbound trips, which were previously suspended. “Last southbound departure from the Downtown Transit Center in Fort Collins at 5:20 p.m. “Last northbound departure from 18th & Euclid in Boulder at 7:20 p.m.

“Route 19: Service suspended.

“Routes 6, 7: Saturday service suspended.

“HORN: Monday–Friday frequency every 20 minutes; Saturday service suspended.”