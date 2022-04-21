Dry conditions and high fire danger expected April 22

The Public Safety Team just notified the Colorado State University community of extreme fire danger expected Friday, April 22.

Fires have burned in Colorado throughout April, and Friday’s storm is expected to produce even more danger because of high winds expected to get up to 60 miles per hour as well as dry conditions.

Ad

According to the email from the PST, “The National Weather Service also advises to avoid travel east of Denver Friday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m., if possible, through the evening due to the potential of blowing dust causing low visibility.”

The most important thing to do is avoid activities that could cause or spread a fire. The PST says to not drive over or park on grassy areas. Exhaust from vehicles is extremely hot and the heat as well as sparks from vehicle exhaust has the potential to start a fire. The PST also recommends not burning trash or leaves, setting off fireworks or mowing or trimming grass. Use caution when using equipment that creates sparks like a chainsaw.

Further, if you see a fire, call 911 and make sure it is reported immediately.

Reach Katrina Leibee at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @katrinaleibee.