TEDxCSU comes back to campus in 2022

A visitor enters the Lory Student Center Theatre for the 2020 TEDxCSU event March, 8, 2020. TEDx is a community-organized gathering of people who give TED Talk-like speeches and performances around central ideas. The 2020 TEDxCSU event organized around the theme Momentum and featured key speakers, performers and poets in the Fort Collins community.

On March 5 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the TEDxCSU 2022 event will be taking place in the Lory Student Center Theatre and ballrooms.

TEDx events include live speakers and prerecorded TED Talks. While TEDx events are not controlled by TED, the organizers agree to follow the traditional TED Talk format.

“TEDx is a grassroots initiative created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover ‘ideas worth spreading,’” according to the official TED website.

“The overall theme for this year’s TEDxCSU is Retrace. We hope that participants will take the shared knowledge to retrace their thoughts and learn news in which to engage their daily practice.” –Carlos Rubio Regalado, graduate assistant in RamEvents

TEDxCSU was first introduced in 2012, according to an email from Carlos Rubio Regalado, a graduate assistant in RamEvents.

“The TEDxCSU committee is passionate about bringing the TED mission of ideas worth spreading to our community, Colorado State University and the greater Northern Colorado area,” according to the TEDxCSU website.

Regalado said the all-day event will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear a multitude of speakers as well as a chance to talk with the other participants.

“Admission to TEDxCSU includes access to the speaker sessions and entrance into the Exhibit Hall, with food, beverage, innovative exhibitions and a chance to engage in conversation with almost 300 other participants,” Regalado said.

According to the TEDxCSU website and their Instagram page, the 2022 speaker and topic lineup includes:

“Theory Building; African Technocultural Feminist Theory” from Joy Enyinnaya, a CSU graduate student in the journalism and media communication department

“Understanding Your Attachment Style” from Ashley Harvey, a CSU associate professor of human development and family studies

“Identity Affirmation Through Passion Work” from Cei Lambert, a Fort Collins artist and advocate

“Changing the Practices Behind Music Education” from Paul Rose, a CSU undergraduate student in the music department

“The Art of Culture Cultivation, Unleashing Your Superpower” from Kent Washington III, a Colorado musician

“Impact of Global Warming/Microclimates on Black/Indigenous Agriculture” from Robert Wiggins, a CSU graduate student in the College of Agricultural Sciences

According to the schedule on the TEDxCSU website, breakfast, registration and check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m. Speaker sessions will take place at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks are offered at 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are available for purchase for $5 for students and $15 for the general public.

Reach Samy Gentle at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samy_gentle_.