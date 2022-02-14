Kyle Hill resigns as ASCSU speaker of the senate

Speaker of the Senate Kyle Hill opens the first meeting of the Associated Students of Colorado State University Jan. 26. The meeting had just barely made quorum, with members joining the session via a Zoom call.

Kyle Hill has resigned as the Associated Students of Colorado State University speaker of the senate, effective Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Hill said “Although it has been my plan to finish the rest of my term until May 31 of 2022, and I’d rather it was so, it would not be ideal for me to finish in my current position.”

Hill also spoke about how he plans to finish the projects he started, including his bike bill plan, and will continue to work on other projects in a different position he has accepted.

“I would like to thank all the people who have supported me during this journey,” Hill said.

This announcement comes after the senate voted to remove Hill as speaker for the night during last week’s senate session Feb. 9, when senate leadership spoke about their request for Hill’s resignation.

