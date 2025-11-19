CSU’s APC partners with Homeward Alliance to host annual winter gear drive

With cold winter days ahead, Colorado State University’s Administrative Professional Council has paired up with Homeward Alliance in Fort Collins to host APC’s annual winter gear drive from Nov. 3 to Dec. 5.

Hosting 27 drop-off locations across campus, people are invited to bring in a variety of needed winter gear to help those who may need it. All gathered items will make their way to Homeward Alliance’s Murphy Center for Hope.

The need for coats, sweaters, boots, socks, hats, scarves and gloves is increasingly high, fueling the need to spread word about the drive.

“There was a fire at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, there was a shelter that closed in Loveland, and so there are fewer options for our unhoused people to seek shelter this winter,” said Robyn Goldy, an APC representative. “So getting necessary items to help them through the cold weather is, now, more important than ever.”

APC also foresees a greater impact on the community this year following the uncertainty of the recent government shutdown.

“(It’s) super important with everything going on across the country, within our states, and just so many people looking for work right now and not being able to bring home a paycheck,” said Trish Torrez, chair of the APC. “And then during the government shutdown, like, this is just a critical service that we can help with.”

“Sometimes a lot of people fall into homelessness, and they’re able to get back out.” -Pam Brewer, Homeward Alliance development director

The APC has shown dedication to supporting anyone who may need extra help, from the clothing drive to creating a list of resources to support those struggling with food insecurity.

This annual drive is a continued effort to help as many people as possible, as evidenced by the drive’s continuation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pam Brewer, the development director for Homeward Alliance, discussed the challenges and nuances within situations, especially relating to physical health.

“For people who are homeless, some of them choose to be outside in tents to prevent them from getting sick,” Brewer said. “There might have been people that were originally sleeping in shelters, but then when those shelters closed or when the shelters had to reduce the number of people that they could allow in and those folks ended up in tents, having that winter gear would be even more important.”

With the help of the community and easily accessible drop boxes, the drive hopes to pull in a significant number of donations to positively impact those who need it most.

Brewer said gear of all sizes is encouraged, as the range allows people to layer.

“The biggest need we have is for large winter jackets,” Brewer said. “Like large, extra large, 2XL because those are sizes that aren’t donated very often. Even for people whose bodies are not that big, they often will layer a lot. And so somebody might be large, but they want a 2XL coat so that they can do multiple layers under their coat.”

Outside of just the drive, Brewer said it is vital to remember that there are many ways to help those who are unhoused, including providing them warmth in ways many do not consider.

“Giving someone hand warmers is a really nice gesture; it’s kind and thoughtful,” Brewer said. “The other thing I think is really nice to offer somebody, like a $5 gift card to McDonald’s or Burger King or Starbucks or something. … You know, they can go in, they can order a cup of coffee. They can sit and look at their phone or do all the normal things that housed people can do without thinking about it.”

The winter gear drive also functions as a way to raise awareness and change the traditional mindset about unhoused people. By being more open-minded and sympathetic, more people might be willing to offer that kindness to someone in need.

“Sometimes people will say something like, ‘It’s because they’re drug addicts,’ or, ‘Well, it’s because they have mental health issues,’ or, ‘Well, it’s because they’re lazy,’ and I’ve never met anyone that was unhoused and it was only that one thing,” Brewer said. “It’s usually a lot more complicated. It goes back to sometimes foster care, trauma, domestic violence and catastrophic health care costs that led to bankruptcy or a marriage dissolved. And the person is multifaceted. They have friends, they go to church, they have hobbies and they’re not always homeless. Sometimes a lot of people fall into homelessness, and they’re able to get back out.”

