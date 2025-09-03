These brunch restaurants are the best in FoCo

Fort Collins has no shortage of restaurants and cafes, with many offering a breakfast and brunch spread. Next time you’re looking to try something new, check out these local options.

Silver Grill Cafe

A tried-and-true Fort Collins classic, Silver Grill Cafe offers an array of all-American breakfast options, along with a full lunch menu. Silver Grill has been around since 1933, but their signature cinnamon rolls didn’t come until the mid-1980s when then-owner, John Arnolfo, wanted to cash in on the ongoing cinnamon roll craze, according to Silver Grill’s website. Business started booming, and the restaurant doubled in size, Silver Grill says, and they now serve over 12,000 cinnamon rolls each month. Their signature rolls also become cinnamon roll french toast, a decadent breakfast option to pair with their wide variety of sides, or to add onto a more classic breakfast like their meat and two eggs.

With an espresso bar, a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options and cinnamon rolls to-go, all wrapped up in a vintage-feeling atmosphere, Silver Grill Cafe is an Old Town gem that has something for everyone and has stood the test of time.

Philippe French Bistro

Chef and owner of Philippe French Bistro, Philippe Boutinet, was inspired to pursue cooking at the age of 13 when he became an apprentice chef in his hometown of Cognac, France, according to their website. Opened in 2022, Philippe has been focused on traditional French cuisine and offers a brunch menu leaning on the savory side. They offer brunch and dinner options with a new dinner special each Friday.

Cafe Bluebird

Another American breakfast spot, Cafe Bluebird’s proximity to Colorado State University’s campus makes it an excellent option for those living in residence halls or for those with a break in between classes. Located on Laurel Street, Bluebird opened in 1982, according to owner Inky Evenson. Evenson began as a server at the cafe in 2002 and bought the restaurant in 2018. With a cozy atmosphere and variety of house-made breads, meats and sauces, Bluebird offers a quaint breakfast experience, something akin to a small town diner. They have a full lunch and breakfast menu, including a variety of crepe and benedict options.

Rainbow Restaurant

Considered one of Fort Collins’ best vegetarian- and vegan-friendly restaurants, Rainbow Restaurant’s roots go back to the 1960s and have been family-owned and operated, according to their website. With a varying menu and inspiration from many different cuisines, Rainbow offers a unique breakfast experience with close proximity to CSU’s campus.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Though not a restaurant local to Fort Collins, Snooze A.M. Eatery offers a wide array of breakfast and lunch options alongside a bright, mid-century modern atmosphere. There is a location in Old Town, though Snooze began with two brothers in Denver in 2006, according to their website. It has grown to have locations in 11 states, with a focus on sustainability, like through their switch to paper straws in 2018 and the purchase of 50% of their electricity from renewable sources in 2025. Whether looking for a unique flavor of pancakes or their signature Bloody Mary, Snooze offers something for everyone’s tastes.

