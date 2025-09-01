Enjoy these Fort Collins activities before summer ends

As the semester starts, it gets easy to become focused on classes and extracurriculars while forgetting that the outside world exists. But right now is the prime time to soak up the sun before the cold and the snow take over. There is so much to do while the weather is still warm in order to make the best of the summer. From getting outside and exploring nature to walking around town, Fort Collins offers several different activities that should be enjoyed before it gets too cold.

Head to Horsetooth

One of the best things to do while the weather is still warm is to head to Horsetooth Reservoir. Whether you bring a swimsuit and a paddleboard, pack a picnic to eat at sunset or drive a little farther for a hike to Horsetooth Rock, there is always a great time to be had at Horsetooth. While the weather is nice, take the time to enjoy the landscape and appreciate the outdoors. The water, shore and even the trails make Horsetooth a versatile place to spend the last of the summer.

Go hammocking

Grab a hammock, a buddy and a good book, then head outside to enjoy a little leisure time in a hammock. Nothing beats enjoying the cool summer breeze and reading a good story while chilling above the grass. There are so many places to go hammocking in Fort Collins; just find yourself a couple of trees and set up your spot. You can even set up your hammock on campus and enjoy studying in the sun.

Take a hike

Fort Collins has so many trails to choose from for an afternoon hike. Ranging from short to long, there is something for everyone, no matter the level of hiking experience. Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park offer a variety of different options for trails. Go with a couple of friends for a group activity, or go by yourself and enjoy the great outdoors. Relish in the wildlife and the wildflowers before the cold takes over, and make sure to bring plenty of water and a snack for the trail.

Explore Old Town

Old Town has so many shops and restaurants to explore. Find a new favorite coffee shop, or go window shopping while the weather is bearable. There is always something new to find in Old Town, no matter what you are looking for. There are always the tried and true classics to visit when you are strolling around, such as Silver Grill Cafe for brunch or Old Firehouse Books for a new read. Find your new favorite place to hang out while the sun is still shining.

Picnic on The Oval

Bring a blanket and your favorite sandwich to The Oval for a beautiful picnic. The tall trees on The Oval make for good shade — just watch out for the squirrels that may want a bite of your lunch. The sunshine makes the last few weeks of summer the perfect time for a picnic. Enjoy people watching and the animals scampering around, and eat some good food. The Oval is one of the prettiest places on campus, and you can even have a picnic between classes.

Visit CSU Annual Flower Trial Gardens

The flowers are blooming at Colorado State University’s Annual Flower Trial Garden, and the beautiful array of colors makes for a gorgeous place to walk around and enjoy the summer sun. Take some pictures and stop to smell the roses. It’s a nice way to get out and enjoy nature without the more intensive planning that is required for a hike or camping.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the last days of summer sunshine, it will be a great time. Fort Collins has so many ways to enjoy the last of summer before the fall and winter months take over. Take time to explore the many opportunities that Fort Collins has to offer before classes get too intense and it gets too cold to enjoy the town.

Reach Hana Pavelko at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.