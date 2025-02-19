Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Love bombing: What it is, how it works

Caden Proulx, Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

Love bombing is a misunderstood phenomenon yet a situation increasingly common for people to find themselves in. While being a form of abuse, love bombing often has easily disguised signs and deep roots in attachment style. However, many individuals who love bomb are not actually aware they are doing it, which makes one consider the motives behind such an unconscious act.

Like most things, it all goes back to our childhood and our tenderest moments with our caregivers.

In childhood, we might have received inconsistent care or experienced a lack of warmth or caregiver interest and affection. In this crucial developmental stage, our internal working model receives these messages and internalizes them, which can later manifest into beliefs like, “If my partner is mad at me, they are going to leave me,” or, “I am not deserving of love.”

“What it creates is an unhealthy attachment system for the child and affects their emotional development and can lead them to develop insecure attachment,” said Sofia Gentry, a licensed clinical social worker and social work instructor at Colorado State University.

Gentry explained that someone with a more avoidant attachment style can have their attachment system deactivated in a relationship, especially when the other person has an anxious attachment style. This is because the brain is trying to protect itself, associating this close attachment to those we had with caregivers.

“It’s kind of this back and forth between hot and cold, and (people with insecure attachment) often have a hard time regulating their emotions,” Gentry said. “So they may, you know, have that desire for closeness really quickly and engage in love bombing.”

Individuals with secure attachment do not experience the same fears and anxieties in relationships that love bombing seeks to compensate for, which could be why love bombing behaviors are seen more in people with insecure attachment.

“Getting that kind of love, people get addicted to it and endure the abuse because they know this love bombing phase is going to come afterward.” -Tasha Seiter, licensed marriage and family therapist

There is no one-size-fits-all risk factor that can predict love bombing, just as there is no single protective factor to make you immune to it. Similarly, there is no one clear indicator if someone is love bombing or being genuine.

“It’s a little bit tricky at first to identity,” said Tasha Seiter, a licensed marriage and family therapist and CSU instructor. “They’re kind of showering you with love, and it feels really good.”

People who love bomb are impacted by both past and present relationships.

“You have to look at this person’s past history and if they have been in relationships and (if) there is a lot of blame on the past relationships, and they don’t take accountability,” Seiter said. “That’s one really big warning sign that you can maybe identify, OK, this isn’t genuine love.”

Seiter said love bombing is like a rubber band; the love bomber extends themself at the beginning of a relationship to artificially speed it up while simultaneously building a good reputation.

“(Love bombers) can’t stay stretched out that long,” Seiter said. “Eventually they’re going to go back to their original size. … They want to speed up the commitment so that they can stop working so hard.”

This is often what begins the cycle of abuse. Love bombing is abuse that can act alone or be part of several abusive behaviors, and abuse changes the way our brains work — even more so when it’s presently happening.

“Getting that kind of love, people get addicted to it and endure the abuse because they know this love bombing phase is going to come afterward,” Seiter said.

Once you identify that you are in a love bombing relationship, it can seem like the only logical next step is to leave your partner, but Gentry said it can be more complicated than that.

“Everyone deserves healing, but healing requires accountability,” Gentry said.

“Work with (the) ambivalence that they feel,” Gentry said. “If both people are willing to work toward healing and accountability, there could be positive growth in the relationship. But every relationship is unique, so it depends on the severity on the situation.”

If you would like further resources regarding love bombing, Gentry suggested the book “Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love” by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller.

Reach Caden Proulx at science@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.