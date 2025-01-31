Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Discover these 5 hidden gem research labs at CSU

Katie Fisher, Science Editor
February 4, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

From understanding how humans are shaped by their local environment to the cutting edge technology of virtual reality and transcranial magnetic stimulation that are reshaping scientific fields, here is a list of five labs on Colorado State University’s campus that students may have never heard of.

Salerno Lab

Housed in the Warner College of Natural Resources, the Salerno Lab seeks to bridge the gap between human adaptability and the local environments our species encounters. Their analytical lens is centered on social and biophysical aspects of the environment and consequences that result from adaptive behaviors as they develop over time and space.

Ad

As laboratory founder and human dimensions of natural resources assistant professor Jon Salerno wrote on the lab’s website, “My lab asks questions about how and why humans make decisions, particularly the ones in response to environmental changes. I’m interested mostly in what decision-making means for biodiversity conservation and natural resource management.”

The laboratory’s research centers on four central themes. The first, human-wildlife conflict, seeks to address the nonlocality of conservation efforts to protect biophysical systems while atoning for local effects.

Similarly, the theme of human mobility and land change concentrates on the mobile lifestyle of the Sukuma people, a Bantu-speaking population in Tanzania. Salerno centers this thematic research on measuring the effect of cooperative norms on migration decision-making.

The laboratory simultaneously investigates the increasing demand for farmers, livestock keepers and rural resource users to adapt to climate change. This topic area seeks to address how people construct mental models of climate and the conclusions they arrive to based on these models. Lastly, ongoing research focuses on natural resource management and the collaborative governances that are born or shattered from said decisions.

Kelp Lab

As ground-breaking scientific discoveries are made across the world every day, the communication of this information to the general masses is of critical importance. This is where the Kelp Lab steps in.

Founded by Nicole Kelp, the lab measures the effectiveness of science communication education and health communication for infectious disease relations. As outlined in Kelp’s bio, this research is performed with the ultimate goal of developing the “best practices for preparing the next generation of scientists and clinicians to engage in productive dialogue about scientific advances with each other and with nonscientists.”

The lab fosters several ongoing projects, including the creation of educational activities for K-12 students to effectively communicate complex socioscientific issues. Along with this, the lab is collaborating with Associate Professor Ashley Anderson in the journalism and media communication department to address misinformation around pandemic diseases.

Neurocognitive Measurement Laboratory

Can cognitive effort — the amount of mental energy and time taken to complete a task — be separated from one’s cognitive ability? CSU’s Neurocognitive Measurement Laboratory seeks to answer this question.

Led by principle investigator Michael Thomas, the laboratory incorporates cognitive psychology, statistics and neuroscience to conduct their research. As outlined on their website, the organization’s primary goal is “to develop computerized adaptive tests that can be used to improve the collection and interpretation of cognitive and brain imaging data in mental health research.”

Ad

Ongoing projects include the transcranial magnetic stimulation pilot study, a noninvasive neurostimulation method that utilized concentrated magnetic fields to induce temporary alterations to brain activity. Future endeavors will include the future brains study, an effort to measure the relationship between education, occupation and cognitive aging. Both studies are actively seeking participants. More information on qualifications can be found on the NML’s website.

Green Building Literacy Lab

In a world of increasing global temperatures and rising urban populations, environmentally friendly buildings are of critical importance. CSU’s Green Building Literacy Lab, housed in the department of design and merchandising, aims to tackle this challenge through educating the architects of tomorrow.

The laboratory is directed by Laura Cole, an associate professor of interior architecture and design who gained experience in green building design as a design practitioner at Perkins&Will. Her research examines how sustainability can be taught in formal and informal STEM educational settings, contributing to the laboratory’s expanding definition of green buildings.

Graduates of the laboratory are able to understand “the what and why of green building design and ultimately how to engage in transformative green buildings practices,” Cole wrote in a published journal. Current research efforts include analyzing how science museums further green building education, studying how energy education is impacted by learning environment and exploring the potential of green school buildings.

Virtual Reality for Veterinary Training

Our future veterinarians for animals large and small are learning to perform life-saving surgeries for our furry friends without having to physically step into a surgery room. The Virtual Reality for Veterinary Training laboratory seeks to utilize virtual reality to train future veterinarians.

With experiences like learning to assemble an anesthesia unit, students are given the opportunity to practice the rhythmic motions that will be critical to their future professions. Students are able to elevate their education through the affordability that virtual reality brings to the veterinary field while also enhancing welfare and assessing knowledge.

Reach Katie Fisher at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Handcrafted fabrics hang from the ceiling at The Hangman at Home art exhibit, which were showcased at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Burlap and cheese cloth work together to create a translucent display, feeding into the narrative of Carl Sandburg's 1922 poem.
'The Hangman at Home' VR exhibit creates dialogue between poetry, science, art
Pick up these 5 romance books for Valentine's Day
Pick up these 5 romance books for Valentine's Day
CAM the Ram wears a birthday hat during his party at the Colorado State University Student Rec Center Feb. 1. The event was organized by CSU's Alumni Association.
CAM the Ram celebrates his birthday at CSU
More in Research
A full case of a large moth species is stored in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.
Gallery: C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity houses unique specimens
The laser bay of Colorado State University’s Laboratory for Advanced Lasers and Extreme Photonics Oct. 29. The bay is where the laser passes through several stages, with mirrors and crystals at each stage that shape and refine the laser as it goes, until it eventually comes out in the chamber where researchers can conduct experiments. Ghassan Zeraouli, a post-doctoral staff scientist at the lab, explained that the laser operates at about ten pulses per second. “We take those ten pulses, and we stretch them in time so that we can amplify them,” he said. “We start with smaller pulses, with less energy, and we use another laser to amplify those little pulses. The laser can be amplified in different stages.”
LaserNetUS, CSU’s Advanced Beam Laboratory fuel research collaboration
A blue illustration with the word Collegian above the word science. Different science-related symbols make up the letters in science.
CSU researchers study possible Alzheimer's treatment
More in Science
A case of multiple sepcies of moths from Montana are stored in the C. P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24. The museum is currently working with a Montana non-profit to store and take data on these insects.
CSU's bug museum preserves Rocky Mountain critters
Courtesy of Colorado State University.
CSU's fermentation sciences program brews future industry leaders
A woman with a hose washes off a cow
CSU Seedstock Merchandising Team inspires next generation of cattle ranchers
About the Contributors
Katie Fisher
Katie Fisher, Science Editor
Katie Fisher is ecstatic to be taking up the position of science editor for The Collegian, a role she couldn’t be more excited to step into. Having started as a reporter for the arts and entertainment, news and life and culture desks in spring 2024 after transferring to Colorado State University, Fisher quickly found a surprising love for on-campus research and science communications, which drew her to the desk. Currently in her sophomore year, Fisher is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, double majoring in journalism and political science with a concentration in global politics and policies. Interested in a variety of political affairs and the impact that effective communication can make, she is hoping to pursue a career in print journalism, strategic communication or science communication. Fisher is originally from Aurora, Colorado, and enjoys writing, reading, photography, cooking and hiking. She can often be found with her nose in a local history book, at her favorite coffee shop haunts and rushing around campus. As a transfer student, Fisher was immediately drawn into the rich community of The Collegian, which has led to some of her strongest connections and relations on campus. From researching asbestos abatement and pulling building permits to speaking with industry experts and analyzing research publications, she has enjoyed every second working for this amazing outlet. Fisher is excited for another great semester at The Collegian and the learning opportunities born from the fantastic journalism it produces.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.