EMS Club demonstrates Narcan use in collaborative student organization meeting

Colorado State University Emergency Medical Services Club President Jasper Kehoe stood before a class full of students Wednesday to demonstrate how to administer the drug Narcan.

This demo followed a seminar held by the EMS Club during a meeting with both the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Council and the Biomedical Student Association. The opportunity allowed the club to share an important initiative.

The CSU EMS club hopes to start an on-campus EMS service. Kehoe said this would allow certified student EMTs to provide care to CSU students and faculty.

Kehoe said this would enable students to gain a unique clinical experience, an interest shared by both the school’s CVMBSC and BSA.

CSU CVMBSC President Sam Adhikari, who reached out to the EMS Club following expressed student interest within the college, said that for CVMBS students, “unique experiences” are what set students apart. Work with organizations like the EMS Club enables students in the CVMBS to be a part of activities that will stand out as their careers advance.

Throughout the seminar, Kehoe emphasized that the EMS Club is open to all students, even those without EMS experience.

“You don’t need to be certified in anything even if one of the requirements for the club is to have your CPR certification,” Kehoe said. “If you don’t have that, we give it to you for a great discount.”

EMS Club Social Media Manager Alivia Ball said that though she doesn’t have her National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certifications yet, the club provides a way for students to prepare for future certifications.

“So we do Stop the Bleed, CPR, EpiPen training, Narcan, splinting, anything you think of, we do,” Kehoe said.

As part of the demonstration, Kehoe was administered Narcan up his nose to both show the CVMBSC and BSA not only how to do the procedure but also present Narcan as a safe drug that should have no adverse effects on a patient.

The demonstration showed an example of experience to be gained in the club. These experiences are what give students knowledge that will benefit them in their academic careers.

Attendee and BSA President Tera Witt said she saw this as a good opportunity for students to gain skills for future jobs. She agreed collaboration with other clubs to acquire specific skill sets give students a more competitive job advantage.

In agreement, Kehoe said “increasing the collaboration between different student organizations” was a benefit that came out of the seminar. The event enabled student interest and engagement through a live demonstration as opposed to a general meeting, which allowed the EMS Club to showcase the capability that students in the club have to potentially serve others in their community.

Adhikari said the seminar also allowed the CVMBSC and BSA to establish a relationship with another student organization they have not worked with before. Collaboration with other student organizations, she said, brings “people with different backgrounds, different interests, different majors together.” This provided a way for students to communicate with one another.

Adhikari said that especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, student organizations haven’t really communicated with one another. For the future, increased communication between the CVBMS and other organizations will be the key to reach the college’s initiatives, foster organization communication and broaden student knowledge to the opportunities to be had on campus.

