The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU Spur Water Symposium to foster collaboration in water conservation

Adah McMillan, Executive Editor
November 6, 2024
Collegian | Courtesy of the Colorado State University System
The exterior of the final Colorado State University Spur building, Hydro, which opened January 2023.

As this week wraps up an election season marked by conflict and disagreement, water experts from across the American West prepare for a conference dedicated to cooperation and synergy.

Next week, Colorado State University Spur will host the seventh annual Water in the West Symposium, a conference that brings together people from every corner of the field of water distribution, research and conservation. The event will kick off with a welcome from Spur Associate Vice President Jocelyn Hittle and CSU President Amy Parsons the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14, in Spur’s Hydro Confluence Theater.

Ad

Talks and panels about multisector collaboration, state water planning, water finance and other topics will fill the rest of the day, centering on the 2024 Symposium theme of Building Bridges: Collaborative Water Action.

This year’s theme was largely inspired by the Nov. 5 elections and CSU’s Year of Democracy, a universitywide initiative encouraging civic engagement and highlighting CSU’s work around democracy. The focus on cooperation contrasts the recent contentious election season by gathering perspectives from researchers and industry experts across political and geographic boundaries.

“This is really a time for us to come together to showcase what the power of collaboration and cooperation can be in helping to solve really important problems related to water in the American West,” Hittle said.

The discussions at the Symposium will highlight examples of collaboration between state and local governments, nonprofits and the private sector. Jessica Thrasher, interim associate director for the Colorado Water Center, said it is vital that people from different sectors talk with each other about water as a resource because water discussions affect everyone.

“We can’t separate water into buckets, if you will, because it all flows together,” Thrasher said.

Water is an essential resource for so many parts of people’s lives, like drinking water, agricultural irrigation and industrial production, plus water-based activities like floating down the Cache la Poudre River on a hot day.

“Without bringing people together, we won’t be able to build a sustainable, equitable water future for all.” –Jessica Thrasher, Colorado Water Center interim associate director

While water connects each of these needs and activities, the people involved don’t often work together and discuss how their responsibilities overlap. Even most water conferences only focus on specific topics, like policy around just one river or just one kind of filtration technology.

The Symposium takes a step back from the details and engages those involved in a broader conversation.

“Without bringing people together, we won’t be able to build a sustainable, equitable water future for all,” Thrasher said.

Ad

Everyone needs water, so everyone needs to talk about its stewardship. The hope for the Symposium is that through collaborative conversations, attending researchers and stakeholders will be able to find holes in their research that may be filled by other people’s work.

“What, of course, would be wonderful — and our researchers are already really good at this — is having folks continue to think about how they can work together and work with people who might be in a different discipline or a different sector or a different geography,” Hittle said.

One group that has not been included in many conversations about water in the past is the Indigenous people who are the original stewards and stakeholders of the American West. The Symposium will host a dialogue with Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart, who has led his tribe in fighting for access to Colorado River rights.

“It is vital that (Indigenous people) are engaged in all water conversations moving forward,” Thrasher said.

Another Symposium speaker — the keynote speaker — is someone who isn’t actually involved in water conservation. Harvard University Associate Professor of Management Michaela Kerrissey will share her knowledge on “Teaming with Intention” to set the tone for the conference. She’ll talk about multidisciplinary teams and how those teams best work together.

“One of the things we like to do with the Symposium is to bring in people from outside the water sector who can share their expertise in their area and help to inspire and generate thinking for the people in the room who are more water focused,” Hittle said.

The final speaker, Martín Carcasson, founder and director of the CSU Center for Public Deliberation, will similarly teach Symposium attendees how they can hold conversations with the public and find thoughtful solutions to problems that may seem challenging at first.

“Everyone comes back with some inspiration and … some new knowledge,” Hittle said.

The Symposium is also an opportunity for CSU to display the water-related work being done at the Colorado Water Center, the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering and other university departments.

“Having the symposium down here at Spur is a nice way to (showcase) the strength that CSU has already brought in water for a really long time,” Hittle said.

General admission to the Symposium is $175, and government and nonprofit organizations can purchase discounted tickets for $125 each. Attendees can register separately for a free lecture the evening before the Symposium from Pat Mulroy, a senior fellow for climate adaptation and environmental policy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. A limited number of free Symposium tickets is available for students with the promo code WITWStudent, and the Colorado Water Center will be bringing down students from its Colorado Water Fellows Program.

The Colorado Water Fellows Program “is designed to prepare students for careers in the water field and connect them to opportunities,” according to the Water Center’s website. Water fellows obtain an interdisciplinary understanding of issues like water law, tribal perspectives and water equity and justice through attendance of monthly meetings, field trips and conferences like the Symposium.

While anyone can connect more deeply with water conservation by attending the Symposium or watching the recording posted afterward — or recordings from previous years — Thrasher suggested people try to notice more of water’s role in their daily lives.

“A lot of times, we don’t notice that we’re using water until we can’t use it,” Thrasher said.

Just appreciating water when turning on the tap or going out to watch the river can cultivate a greater connection with water conservation.

“Without that connection, we don’t know what we’re trying to protect,” Thrasher said.

Reach Adah McMillan at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Residents waited in line to vote in person at the Larimer County polling location in the Never No Summer Ballroom in the Lory Student Center Tuesday, Nov. 5.
2024 elections live results: State of Colorado
2024 elections live results: Larimer County, Fort Collins
2024 elections live results: Larimer County, Fort Collins
2024 elections live results: United States, Federal
2024 elections live results: United States, Federal
More in Science
Viewed from behind, a large audience in tiered seats watches someone speak at a podium.
CSU keynote covers legacy of conservation classic 'A Sand County Almanac'
A woman talks to students while measuring a chestnut horse.
CSU equine sciences program breeds success through hands-on education
Courtesy of Borlee Lab
CSU's Borlee Lab investigates Colorado's aerobiome
About the Contributor
Adah McMillan
Adah McMillan, Executive Editor
Adah McMillan is the executive editor for The Collegian and is enthusiastic for another year working with the copy desk. McMillan is majoring in journalism and media communication and minoring in computer science, and she will graduate this December. She hails from Longmont, Colorado. As executive editor, McMillan safeguards the readability and credibility of The Collegian. She works with the copy chief and other copy editors to edit all print and online articles for grammar, style and accuracy. Editing is one of McMillan’s favorite things to do. She loves being involved in The Collegian’s production and learning about Colorado State University and the Fort Collins community as she edits content. McMillan also enjoys playing the piano, rereading her favorite books, rewatching her favorite shows and drinking Coke Zero. When she isn’t being thusly sedentary, she’s walking around campus to soak in some sunlight and daydream about moving to Thailand. McMillan often says it’s hard for her to think about her future career because she already works her dream job. The Collegian is a community of passionate, intelligent people working for the grand cause of student journalism, and McMillan is thrilled to take part in that purpose.