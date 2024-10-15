Science on the ballot: Propositions JJ, 127 bring ecology, conservation to voters

From water conservation to big cat hunting, two statewide initiatives dealing with scientific enterprises are on the ballot this November.

Proposition JJ and Proposition 127 are initiatives on the ballot facing a yea or nay approval vote at the state level.

Proposition JJ

If passed, Proposition JJ will put sports betting tax revenue above voter-approved limits toward water conservation and protection. Such revenue is currently refunded to casinos.

In 2019, Proposition DD was approved, legalizing sports betting and giving the state power to divert up to $27.2 million of revenue to water projects.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board, an almost fully self-funded water information resource, focuses both on projects and funding pertaining to the Colorado Water Plan, a framework focused on water conservation and water development that was adopted in January 2023.

The Colorado Water Plan focuses on four goals: creating and fostering water projects to provide vibrant communities thriving watersheds, including environment and and recreation; watershed health and wildfire protection; robust agriculture, including livestock, farming, orchards and ranching; and resilient planning, focusing on climate extremes.

According to the executive summary of the Colorado Water Plan, the average temperature in Colorado could rise by over 4.2 degrees by 2050, placing an increased demand on water resources. Over 80% of Colorado residents rely on forested watersheds for drinking water, and 19 states, along with Mexico, receive water from Colorado headwaters.