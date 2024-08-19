Meet the science desk: Traversing uncharted territory

Dear readers,

In the life and evolution of CSU and The Collegian, this desk is in uncharted territory. Now a year old, the science desk has grown from an overstretched editorial staff to a team including more than 12 unique writers covering a vast range of topics.

CSU is permeated with more science than we could possibly cover with an army of writers, so we hope you will share your questions and curiosities, allowing us to explore the subjects that mean the most to you.

Fellow students, we have the honor of championing your access to science. Get the most out of your opportunities, and try asking us questions like, “Which science elective will get me outside?” or, “Is it possible to land a STEM career with a liberal arts degree?” Let us know if you’re struggling to decide on a STEM major, minor or even a class. In a school this size, you are never the only person with questions, and we will explore options alongside you.

If you work in a lab, then you are closer to the latest science news than we are. What should we know about research on campus? We want to celebrate and explore CSU research and scientists who make it happen.

And if you want to try something new while getting published along the way, try writing for this desk and share your interests with the world. We are always recruiting student writers.

To our community, staff and faculty, we are all still discovering how this whole science communication thing works, so thank you for learning with us and supporting our goals.

Our ultimate challenge is to offer you reporting that is unique to Northern Colorado and that closes the gap between what happens at CSU and how it impacts the greater community. As your direct connection to CSU’s science and research, we hope you’ll follow us through our second year of investigation into the compelling impacts of our research university.

Sincerely,

Jenn Dawson, science editor

