Meet the science desk: Traversing uncharted territory

Jenn Dawson, Science Editor
August 21, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear readers,

In the life and evolution of CSU and The Collegian, this desk is in uncharted territory. Now a year old, the science desk has grown from an overstretched editorial staff to a team including more than 12 unique writers covering a vast range of topics. 

CSU is permeated with more science than we could possibly cover with an army of writers, so we hope you will share your questions and curiosities, allowing us to explore the subjects that mean the most to you.

Fellow students, we have the honor of championing your access to science. Get the most out of your opportunities, and try asking us questions like, “Which science elective will get me outside?” or, “Is it possible to land a STEM career with a liberal arts degree?” Let us know if you’re struggling to decide on a STEM major, minor or even a class. In a school this size, you are never the only person with questions, and we will explore options alongside you.

If you work in a lab, then you are closer to the latest science news than we are. What should we know about research on campus? We want to celebrate and explore CSU research and scientists who make it happen.

And if you want to try something new while getting published along the way, try writing for this desk and share your interests with the world. We are always recruiting student writers.

To our community, staff and faculty, we are all still discovering how this whole science communication thing works, so thank you for learning with us and supporting our goals.

Our ultimate challenge is to offer you reporting that is unique to Northern Colorado and that closes the gap between what happens at CSU and how it impacts the greater community. As your direct connection to CSU’s science and research, we hope you’ll follow us through our second year of investigation into the compelling impacts of our research university.

Sincerely,

Jenn Dawson, science editor

Reach Jenn Dawson at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Jenn Dawson
Jenn Dawson, Science Editor

Jenn Dawson's audacious plan to change the world involves brain sciences, data and science communication, investigative journalism and community education. This plan stands alongside strong notes of ethics, justice, persistence and inclusion, with subtle hints of comedy, music and family.

With the help of her nontraditional journey through education, Dawson aims to use her future degrees in psychology and journalism to seek the truth and share what she learns. There's no better way to get started doing just that than having the privilege of starting The Collegian's first-ever science desk. On the rare occasion that project and assignment due dates are not imminent, Dawson likes to play Dungeons & Dragons and video games; forage and take photos in the mountains; enjoy Fort Collins; and play music.  Dawson's other focuses are advocacy oriented, and she's always on the lookout for the most effective ways to support the causes she cares for the most. She loves participating in local organizations and community projects. Notably, Dawson is excited to work with the Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project, a local media collaboration with a goal to reconsider the nature of journalism.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.