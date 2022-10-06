Gallery: Tour de Corgi takes over Old Town

Maellie Vasicek, Chelsea Vasicek and their corgis Walter and Winifred walk across the Civic Center Park in Fort Collins during the annual Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 1. “We have been following them on Facebook for the last couple of years,” Chelsea Vasicek said. “I am in nursing school, so this is the first year we have actually been able to go out.”

Collegian | Garrett Mogel