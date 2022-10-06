Gallery: Tour de Corgi takes over Old Town

Parker the corgi and his owner Robert Folse parade through Old Town in Fort Collins during the annual Tour de Corgi Parade Oct. 1. “This is our third time at Tour de Corgi,” Folse said. “We have added to his costume every year, so it is a costume evolution.”
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Former Associated Students of Colorado State University President Christian Dykson walks his corgi, Cody, across the stage during the Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 1. “It’s one of the most unique traditions in the entire country,” Dykson said. “What other community brings corgis from all around the state and country to do stuff like this?”
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Maverick the corgi plays in the Old Town Square water fountain during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 1. “It’s been fun,” said Jonathan, Maverick’s owner. “I think I’ll do it again, yes. We will probably do it again next year.”
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Bingos “Crown Jewels” O’Kayleigh rides in a “carriage” during the annual Tour de Corgi parade in Fort Collins Oct. 1. “Because the queen always needs to (be) guarded, especially when she is in public, so we thought it was important that she arrive in a carriage and be protected from the plebs,” said Naomi Forester, Bingo’s owner.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
A corgi parades through Old Town Fort Collins during the annual Tour de Corgi event Oct. 1. The event, founded by Tracy Stewart in 2014, features costume contests, meet and greets, vendor booths and a parade around Old Town wherein community members can pet and watch the dogs. According to the Tour de Corgi website, the event is a local version of the So Cal Corgi Beach Day.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Jocelyn Stern walks with her corgi Annabelle during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 1. “This is our maybe fifth or sixth year,” Stern said. “When I found out they made the Mystery Machine costumes, I thought, ‘Yep, we’re gonna do that!'”
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Corgis Walter and Winifred walk along the stage during the costume competition during Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park Oct. 1.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Maellie Vasicek, Chelsea Vasicek and their corgis Walter and Winifred walk across the Civic Center Park in Fort Collins during the annual Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 1. “We have been following them on Facebook for the last couple of years,” Chelsea Vasicek said. “I am in nursing school, so this is the first year we have actually been able to go out.”
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
A corgi plays in the fountain in Old Town during Tour de Corgi Oct. 1. The event consisted of a costume contest with multiple categories in Civic Center Park, then proceeded with a big parade looping through Old Town and ending back at Civic Center Park.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Corky the corgi and the Dunkin’ Donuts crew accept the award for creative group at the Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 1. “We adopted Corky about eight months ago,” Elizabeth Wilson said (left). “We’ve always come to the Tour de Corgi, but we’ve never had a corgi, so this is our first time (participating).”
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Scott Takeda and Lori Allred prepare their dog for the costume contest at Civic Center Park for Tour de Corgi Oct. 1. “I‘m a beekeeper, so this was an easy costume for us,” Allred said.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Julia Hickethier, dressed as Queen Elizebeth II, parades through Old Town for Tour de Corgi Oct. 1. “It’s so sad — I’m glad (Queen Elizebeth II) is in a better place and finally resting bcause she looked stressed there the last few years,” Hickethier said. “It was a really sad day in the world.”
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Lindsey Fry, her daughter and their dog Henry prepare for the costume contest at Civic Center Park for Tour de Corgi Oct. 1. “The theme was camping, so we decided to find something shaped like a corgi and fit the theme,” Fry said.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Courtney Fallon, dressed as Eleven from “Stranger Things,” and her dog Felix prepare for the costume contest for Tour de Corgi at Civic Center Park Oct. 1. “I moved to Fort Collins in the beginning of August and wanted to get more involved in the community,” Fallon said. “I’m a Ph.D. student at Colorado State University; we’re just trying to get involved and see what’s going on.”
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Kelsey Ripperger and her dog Denver prepare for the costume contest at Civic Center Park for Tour de Corgi Oct. 1. “Definitely the queen passing away is the inspiration for Denver’s costume,” Ripperger said. “This is our first year at Tour de Corgi.”
