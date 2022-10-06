Today's top stories
A quick guide to FoCo dispensary specials, deals

Collegian | Trin Bonner

Taylor Paumen, Content Managing Editor
October 6, 2022

Fort Collins is home to more than 10 dispensaries, each looking a little different from the next. But all have great deals and offers consistently circling each spot. For now, we’ll look at just a few dispensaries to find ways you can save money on your cannabis. 

Some dispensaries have daily deals they promote weekly, while others have general deals they run through the month. The Green Solution establishes deals monthly and currently has deals on full ounces, edibles and other products as well as per-transaction coupons. 

You can go snatch a pre-packaged ounce of cannabis for just $49 any day of the week. You can also buy a 100-milligram bag of fast-acting Hedy sour gummy edibles for just under $13. 

In addition to these everyday deals, The Green Solution also offers between 10-20% off your whole purchase based on how much you spend. You don’t have to have a membership to access any of these deals either. 

Flower Power Botanicals also offers substantial everyday deals, including a happy hour from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when you can get “10% off regular-priced items only.” Flower Power also has different strain sales every day, which allows you to obtain a specific strain for less than regular price.

There are a few other dispensaries that do their deals based on the day, which might make you plan your dispensary runs accordingly. One of those is the commonly visited Verts Neighborhood Dispensary

Max out Mondays give you 10% off your purchase when you reach your legal limit of cannabis, which can benefit if you’re buying in bulk. Terpy Tuesdays offer 10% off all concentrates and cartridges, while Heavyweight Wednesday sell 4 grams for the price of an eighth ounce (3.5 grams) and 8 grams for the price of a quarter ounce (7 grams). 

Twisted Thursdays do $2 off pre-rolls with a limit of four rolls. Flair Fridays present 15% off if you wear any Verts merchandise to the store. Shakedown Saturdays offers 10% off all shake bags, allowing you to stock up for a while. Lastly, Solventless Sundays give a variety with 10% off all solventless hash, carts and edibles. 

LivWell Enlightened Health dispensary has a system of deals similar to Verts’, but instead of a themed approach, LivWell offers a different company’s products at a lower rate each day of the week through December. 

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday offer buy one, get one 50% off BlueKudu, TasteBudz and Incredibles products, respectively. Wednesdays provide 20% off Harmony Extracts products, while you can use a 25% off deal for DabLogic on Fridays, Sano Gardens on Sunday and a different brand every Saturday. 

I mentioned Flower Power’s everyday deals above, but they also offer daily themed deals that might be the best in Fort Collins.

Munchie Monday includes 20% off all edibles. Cart Tuesday has $5 off gram cartridges and $2.50 off half-gram carts. On Wax Wednesday, Flower Power also has wax offers that seem almost too good to be true, with 8 grams of Kush Masters strains for just $64.

They also offer higher quality wax for a slight increase in price. The only other days of the week they have deals are on Thursdays and Sundays, which are themed Top Shelf Thursday, for you fancy stoners who want 10% top-tier and platinum flower, and Shake Ounce Sunday, which provides $25 shake ounces.

As a disclaimer, each store mentions that these deals last while they still have the supplies. 

These offers can also be an opportunity if you want to try something new. Now you can find a decreased price for what you want to try. Otherwise, aside from all the numbers and themed daily deals, you now have a spot to check out all kinds of different deals around Fort Collins.

Reach Taylor Paumen at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau

