Eckburg: What’s the deal with being anti-weed?

If you’ve lived in Colorado for the majority of your life, it might be hard to imagine many cities without a plethora of beloved dispensaries. We talk a lot about the medicinal benefits of cannabis and the creative ways to package and distribute it recreationally, but today we’re doing something different.

We’re talking about those who have a passionate distaste for our strong-smelling friend: cannabis.

Although Colorado is a known weed-loving state, there are several counties that make the distribution of cannabis complicated or illegal. These counties include Gunnison, Cheyenne, Bent and Weld, among others. The eastern part of Colorado tends to have the most difficulty with the legalization of cannabis, according to Westword.

The laws in each of these counties differ, and while some of them prohibit the sale of cannabis, they abide by the state law that possession and consumption of cannabis are allowed.

The laws that allow Coloradans to light up a joint don’t discriminate against those just visiting the state, so as long as you’re in Colorado, you’re allowed to consume cannabis.

So what are the reasons to be anti-cannabis? Well, for one: systemic racism.

Cannabis is historically linked to racism in this country, and some of the initial reasoning for criminalizing the possession, consumption and distribution of cannabis was it would disproportionally and negatively affect people of color and their communities.

Additionally, cannabis was (and still is in some areas in the country) considered a gateway drug that would lead people down the path of violence and addiction. With all things considered, the fear of cannabis in this country and its association with the culture of drugs and violence made it easy for people to agree to the laws laid against it.

Yes, weed has a bad reputation, but open communication and transparency about cannabis and its effects and purposes allow space for change.

I grew up in Illinois, and after living in Colorado for seven years, the same parents who told me smoking weed is just as bad as shooting heroin are now the ones buying joints when they come to visit.

Even when we moved to Colorado when I was in high school, I still genuinely believed smoking weed made you unpredictable and potentially aggressive. Some education and being around a culture that doesn’t demonize cannabis can really change attitudes about the drug.

Health issues are another big topic among those who dislike cannabis, and there is some truth to the argument.

Smoking anything into your lungs is not healthy, but neither is breathing in the polluted air of a city like Los Angeles. This argument really comes down to your individual preference and what health looks like to you. For some, the potential damage that could be caused by smoke inhalation is thwarted by the relief they feel after consuming medical cannabis. And if you don’t want to smoke, there are tons of ways to get the effects of smoking without lighting anything — like edibles.

Lastly — and in a more outdated notion — some people against cannabis legalization worry about its effects on the economy. What would a world look like wherein you can tax things like drugs, which people are going to grow and distribute regardless of laws? Well, now we know. And so far, it’s going pretty well.

If you, like me, grew up in an environment in which weed was considered just as scary as its other Schedule I counterparts, a little education goes a long way.

It doesn’t mean you have to go out tomorrow and smoke your body weight in flower, but taking action could mean as little as passing less judgment on those you know who do choose to partake in cannabis consumption every once in a while.

Reach Bella Eckburg at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @yaycolor.