Safeword+podcast+makes+queer+therapy+accessible+to+all

Co-hosts Casey Tanner and Kamil Lewis described their podcast as “sex therapy, unhinged” — and rightfully so. Tanner and Lewis are both sex therapists who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community and are unapologetic about making queer topics like relationships and sex widely available, which, historically, is not the case for queer individuals. Their podcast is called “Safeword,” referring to the safe signals and phrases people use in sexual activity with their partners.

Bringing in guests like sexuality doulas, author Ev’yan Whitney and therapist and author Emily Morse, the podcast feels like one big comforting hug across the entire queer body. Whitney and Tanner specifically explore the gender spectrum, helping individuals understand where they fall, with quotes like this one from Tanner: “If you think you are nonbinary, you probably are.”

“‘Safeword’ includes audience questions and topics, giving viewers a way to get their specific diverse queer experiences brought up and seen as well as an opportunity for advice from licensed therapists for free.”

Unraveling years of trained heteronormativity and queer shame, Tanner and Lewis introduce topics like dominant/submissive dynamics, bisexual erasure, sexuality after religious trauma and absolutely everything in between.

In episode three, “We Love A Good Origin Story,” the complicated and feared topic of the first queer sex experience is tackled. This episode can and should be a watch for any queer-identifying individual, as both virginity and first sexual experiences are discussed.

A theme presented throughout the podcast episodes is the idea of not owing anyone the details of your sex life. This is a hot topic in the LGBTQIA+ community, as it is over-sexualized even from within, with members feeling inadequate if they are inexperienced or don’t know what to do.

In episode three, Tanner and Lewis discuss how to handle first queer experiences and discuss each person’s right to disclose only as much as they wish.

Perhaps the most helpful and expansive episode, though, would have to be their “Queer Dating Guide.” For those who didn’t have many queer experiences before arriving at college or still don’t, this episode is like having an experienced older mentor to help with any and all concerns. It’s common for queer individuals to feel this way, wishing they could get their questions answered and not feel so behind.

Tanner and Lewis have a way of making their personalities the highlight of the show. Part of what makes this podcast interesting is the unique reactions and replies the hosts make to each other. This coupled with Tanner and Lewis drawing from personal encounters and being therapists truly makes it some of the best advice out there for queer people.

For any “Gilmore Girls” fans out there, there is an episode that frames relationship turmoil around the characters in the TV show. As a result, this episode is easy to digest because therapy topics are framed around Lorelai and Luke as well as many of Rory’s failed relationships.

This podcast is a great option for queer people looking for relatable content that they might not be able to access otherwise as well as straight people who can benefit from the general education of relationship and self.

