How to make 2 international CSU students’ favorite home dishes

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is known for its restaurants, window shopping and businesses that give back to the community....

Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Lifes presence on campus
Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Life's presence on campus

When former Colorado State University student Tara Mortell joined Young Life in high school, she thought...

Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

How to make 2 international CSU students’ favorite home dishes

Sananda Chandy, Staff Reporter
December 8, 2023
food%2C+meals%2C+comfort%2C+pot%2C+cooking
Collegian | Eli Crocker
food, meals, comfort, pot, cooking

Food is profoundly ingrained in one’s cultural identity, allowing people to express themselves, connect with others from different walks of life and share their rich cultural heritage. For international students at Colorado State University, the traditional recipes of their favorite home-cooked foods are an important way to stay connected to their homes despite being so far.

The recipes below come from international students who value these foods for their comfort, their rich and unique flavors and their simplicity for students with busy schedules. Bringing in foods from students of diverse backgrounds can promote understanding and the value of cultural diversity at CSU. 

Ad

Zining Zhu is an international student from China and is currently in her junior year, majoring in interior design at CSU. She has found a lot of comfort in the dish green pepper pork, which she always has with rice. Particularly during busy semesters, this dish relieves her stress from schoolwork through the delicious flavors of the meal. Green pepper pork is essentially a stir fry of green peppers and pork with a variety of spices that many students can enjoy. 

“Food is super important for Chinese people,” Zhu said. “Over half of the happiest moments are related to food.”

Green pepper pork  

Ingredients:

  • Two green peppers
  • 200 grams (7.05 ounces) pork
  • Salt 
  • Soy sauce 
  • Flour 
  • Oil 
  • Ginger 
  • Garlic  
  • Green onions

Instructions:

  1. Prepare two green peppers. Cut into slices.  
  2. Cut the pork into slices.
  3. Add one spoonful of salt, two spoonfuls of soy sauce, one spoonful of flour and one spoonful of oil to the pork. Mix them together, and wait for 10 minutes. 
  4. Cut ginger, garlic and green onion into small pieces.
  5. Heat a pan, and add three spoonfuls of oil. Then add pork slices. Keep on mixing until the pork is fully cooked. Then pour pork out of the pan. 
  6. Again, heat the pan, and add some oil, ginger, garlic and green onion. After you can notice the amazing smell, which won’t take too long, add the green pepper. Mix for 3-4 minutes until the pepper is cooked. 
  7. Then add pork slices back into the pan, mix with pepper and add one spoon of soy sauce. 
  8. Serve with rice, and enjoy!

Chaturya Katragadda is from Hyderabad, India, and is currently working on her masters in computer science. Hyderabadi chicken curry is something that Katragadda has served on multiple occasions, and many have commented on the aromatic and rich taste. The preparation behind this dish has become very periodical for her, as it mixes a diverse number of ingredients that contribute to its overall flavor, presentation and importance in truly bringing people together. This chicken curry is chicken mixed with a culmination of spices in a spicy yet savory gravy. 

“When there is a will, we have a way,” Katragadda said. “It’s just some little effort and patience. We can have our cravings fulfilled.”

Hyderabadi chicken curry (dum style)   

Ingredients:

Mixture one: 

  • 20 cloves garlic
  • 50 grams ginger
  • Four chilis  
  • Quarter bunch of cilantro

Add a little water to Mixture 1, and make a consistent paste. 

Ad

Mixture two: 

  • 20 almonds 
  • 20 cashews 
  • 20 grams dry coconut 
  • Four green cardamoms 
  • Six cloves
  • 2-inch cinnamon stick  

Make this mixture into fine paste; add water if necessary.

Other ingredients:

  • 1 kg chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces
  • 250 grams yogurt
  • 2 large fried onions
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 2 teaspoons red chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste (approximately 2 tablespoons)
  • A few cilantro and mint leaves
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 40 grams butter

Instructions:

  1. Add mixture one and mixture two to chicken, then add yogurt.
  2. Crush the onions, and add them to the chicken. Add lemon juice, and mix it well.
  3. Mix in black pepper powder, garam masala, cumin powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder and salt to taste. 
  4. Add coriander and mint leaves, oil and butter. Mix it well, and marinate this for four to six hours. Place it in the refrigerator.
  5. After six hours, cook it for five minutes over high flame. Then reduce the flame to medium, and cook for 30 minutes. Cook over low flame for 30 minutes with the lid closed. Cook it for 30 more minutes on low flame or until the pieces are cooked properly and the gravy thickens.
  6. Sprinkle some cilantro, and the curry is ready. Serve with rice or roti. Enjoy!

Reach Sananda Chandy at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
International student captures natural beauty through photography
International student captures natural beauty through photography
Colorado State University guard Rashaan Mbemba (21) shoots the ball Nov. 10. After a tough game, CSU beat Wright State University 105-77.
International talent elevates Rams basketball to No. 13
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Terry Maker’s “Earthbound” exhibit on display in the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22. From left to right, the pieces are “Earthbound (Night), “Field Earthbound (Day)” and “Earthbound (Twilight).”
Mixed media artists connects creations to human spirit
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in Priscilla
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in 'Priscilla'
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins
More in Food and Dining
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
Raspberry scones with sweet glaze: The perfect sweet treat
Raspberry scones with sweet glaze: The perfect sweet treat
Participants of the Deconstructed Dinner at The Lyric in Fort Collins line up to get food Sept. 17.
The Lyric hosts elaborate interactive art series
Well Fed Farmstead
Local farm stand shares fresh produce with Fox Den
Dorm room cooking: Penne pasta
Dorm room cooking: Penne pasta
Owners David and Jessica Zumbrun cut the ribbon for the grand opening with supporters outside of Chicken Salad Chick in Greeley, Colorado April 5.
Chicken Salad Chick brings joy, community to NoCo
More in Simply Cooking
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: Fried rice ground turkey kimchi
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: Totally terrific tortellini soup
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: Soy sauce fish with lemon
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: Gluten-free dark chocolate peppermint cookies
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: Comforting homemade pizza
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Simply Cooking: A garlic fall roast to get you through the cold


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *