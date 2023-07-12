Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

We’ve got some chaos coming up in the next couple weeks, and while this seems like a bad premonition, the universe is simply trying to get us to embrace a new era of opportunity. Our week will begin with a new moon in Cancer on July 17: the sign of emotions. Be careful with your words because some may take it the wrong way. In addition to that, the lunar nodes are finally shifting after 18 months of them being in Scorpio and Taurus. The North Node will be revived in Aries and the South Node will now be in Libra. I could go on for pages about what this all means, but to get straight to the point, the nodes reveal our life purpose and destiny. We are coming into the era of embracing our independence and balancing relationships.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

As you immerse yourself in researching your passion this week, a light bulb will lighten your soul, revealing your true life purpose. If this does not happen immediately, it will in the next coming weeks. For now, remain calm and continue to find your happiness.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You love romance, Taurus, and have always helped friends get together with the people they show interest in. It is your turn now! The universe is going to show you someone special this week.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You love working with people because it gives you the kind of social outlet you are looking for. Many will find your energy intriguing this week, and there is a chance you will get promoted.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

The Aries North Node is working in your favor. You will realize that a certain relationship is no longer giving you the freedom you need to be yourself. You will have a lot of communication with this person, so be prepared.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are embracing independence this week, Leo, and it is because you feel like you want to have fun and be free. You no longer want to feel obligated to deal with heartbreak and disappointment. You are feeling happy!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You tend to have the most fun when you are in your inner world, Virgo. It is rich and imaginative, and you see things in the world others don’t notice immediately. You may want to consider writing a novel soon.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The South Node is in your sign this week, Libra, so you will be one of the few zodiac signs most affected by it. You will be given many options to go out or stay in. It is up to you to decide your values and how they align with your soul.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are the investigator of the zodiac, Scorpio, and as much as you love observing the world from the outside, it is time for you to finally dive in and have fun. You will meet up with your friends more consistently — have a great time!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

As much as you do not like to delve into emotions, certain people are asking you to be open about them this week. You are working through how to make your relationships more balanced.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are going to have financial gain this month, Capricorn, and this time you will get to have more fun investing in yourself and your style. You have worked a lot over the last couple years to get to where you are now. You deserve breaks!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You may have decided to quit social media in the last couple weeks. This is exciting because it will allow you to focus, embrace life and be around the people you love more often. You will find an increase in your happiness.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are getting back into traveling and driving far places, Pisces. You are just out of your shell and ready to thrive in the world of people and culture. This new chapter of your life will bring you a lot of bliss.