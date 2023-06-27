Horoscopes+June+26-+July+2

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Venus is in Leo from June 5 to Oct. 8. This is a transit that will ask us to give and receive more love. Some signs will be overwhelmed with the idea, and it could cause friction among certain relationships. Others will be happy to spread joy and love to everyone despite any differences. If you are struggling to express emotions, try your hand at something creative in the next couple weeks. It will open up your mind and bring you ease.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may have been wanting to start up a new small business or company in the last couple months. With summer here, you have time to think about what you want to see and create samples of what you’re looking for. Get creative and have fun, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Over the last couple months, you may have taken a break from exercising and using too much energy. After much relaxation though, you most likely have been feeling the need to get up again. Going on hikes or traveling will help boost your mood and make you feel whole.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You have been wanting to hermit and find ways to take care of yourself inwardly. As you experiment and try new rituals, think about which habits work for you and the foods you eat. Everything you do is a representation of your mind.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your birthday month is coming up soon, Cancer! While you wait, reflect on what you’ve reached over the last year and the new goals you want to make. Your love for life will be renewed when you do this.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Summer is always your time to shine, Leo, because you’re both letting go of strained relationships and coming to terms with what you want in life. You don’t settle for others and have been enjoying spending more time alone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

As cliche as it sounds, you are learning how to live in the present, Virgo. Whenever you find yourself worried or inside your head, remember that there are things we can’t change sometimes (especially other people). Try to push and put yourself first in the next couple weeks, you won’t regret it.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Being an intuitive sign, you are choosy with the people you let in. Venus in Leo is an important transit for you in the next couple weeks because you take pride in your relationships and love to feel appreciated. If you ever feel doubt, reach out to your loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

To live your life is to love yourself, Scorpio. You are learning more about how to step away from darkness and come into the light with your impeccable fashion taste and kind nature. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not enough! You are beautiful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

We are our thoughts everyday. You knew this before, however, you are finally having a breakthrough and embracing the power of affirmation. You are more positive and sunny than ever! As your energy shifts, observe what comes in and out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are finding balance in your routines again this summer, Capricorn. With days so long, you have time to practice a hobby or sport you haven’t done in a while. Continue to take care of yourself and the flow of the universe will follow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

There was an issue in the last week with not feeling heard in a group of people you wanted to become close friends with. Good karma is always on your side, Aquarius, and you will find another group that resonates with your beautiful energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your life tends to be full of spiritual concepts and practices you look into to take care of yourself. Although it feels like some people don’t understand it, you do, and that is all that matters. You are getting closer to the universe everyday and deserve light, Pisces.