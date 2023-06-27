Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes June 26- July 2

Horoscopes+June+26-+July+2

Collegian | Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
June 27, 2023

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Dear stars,

Ad

Venus is in Leo from June 5 to Oct. 8. This is a transit that will ask us to give and receive more love. Some signs will be overwhelmed with the idea, and it could cause friction among certain relationships. Others will be happy to spread joy and love to everyone despite any differences. If you are struggling to express emotions, try your hand at something creative in the next couple weeks. It will open up your mind and bring you ease.

Best of luck,   

A Sagittarius Moon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may have been wanting to start up a new small business or company in the last couple months. With summer here, you have time to think about what you want to see and create samples of what you’re looking for. Get creative and have fun, Aries. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Over the last couple months, you may have taken a break from exercising and using too much energy. After much relaxation though, you most likely have been feeling the need to get up again. Going on hikes or traveling will help boost your mood and make you feel whole. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You have been wanting to hermit and find ways to take care of yourself inwardly. As you experiment and try new rituals, think about which habits work for you and the foods you eat. Everything you do is a representation of your mind. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Ad

Your birthday month is coming up soon, Cancer! While you wait, reflect on what you’ve reached over the last year and the new goals you want to make. Your love for life will be renewed when you do this. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Summer is always your time to shine, Leo, because you’re both letting go of strained relationships and coming to terms with what you want in life. You don’t settle for others and have been enjoying spending more time alone.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

As cliche as it sounds, you are learning how to live in the present, Virgo. Whenever you find yourself worried or inside your head, remember that there are things we can’t change sometimes (especially other people). Try to push and put yourself first in the next couple weeks, you won’t regret it. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Being an intuitive sign, you are choosy with the people you let in. Venus in Leo is an important transit for you in the next couple weeks because you take pride in your relationships and love to feel appreciated. If you ever feel doubt, reach out to your loved ones. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

To live your life is to love yourself, Scorpio. You are learning more about how to step away from darkness and come into the light with your impeccable fashion taste and kind nature. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not enough! You are beautiful.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

We are our thoughts everyday. You knew this before, however, you are finally having a breakthrough and embracing the power of affirmation. You are more positive and sunny than ever! As your energy shifts, observe what comes in and out. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are finding balance in your routines again this summer, Capricorn. With days so long, you have time to practice a hobby or sport you haven’t done in a while. Continue to take care of yourself and the flow of the universe will follow.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

There was an issue in the last week with not feeling heard in a group of people you wanted to become close friends with. Good karma is always on your side, Aquarius, and you will find another group that resonates with your beautiful energy. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your life tends to be full of spiritual concepts and practices you look into to take care of yourself. Although it feels like some people don’t understand it, you do, and that is all that matters. You are getting closer to the universe everyday and deserve light, Pisces. 

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Across the Spider-Verse is a visual tour de force

    Arts and Entertainment

    “Across the Spider-Verse” is a visual tour de force

  • Kitchen dramedy The Bear cooks up the perfect show

    Arts and Entertainment

    Kitchen dramedy ‘The Bear’ cooks up the perfect show

  • Horoscopes June 12-18

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes June 12-18

  • The audience dances as World Domination performs on May 19 at Denver Community Church. Proceeds were donated to Western States Cancer Research and LuvFromLily.

    Arts and Entertainment

    World Domination raises money for cancer research, food security

  • Intro to Shoegaze: 5 bands to start with

    Arts and Entertainment

    Intro to Shoegaze: 5 bands to start with

  • Horoscopes June 5-11

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes June 5-11

  • Horoscopes May 29 - June 4

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes May 29 – June 4

  • ‘Beau Is Afraid’ leaves filmgoers afraid

    Arts and Entertainment

    ‘Beau Is Afraid’ leaves filmgoers afraid

  • Horoscopes May 22-28

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes May 22-28

  • The Nancy Richardson Design center, completed and opened in only January of 2019, is a space to enhance design programs at Colorado State University.

    Art

    CSU Fashion Show brings city style to the runway

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *