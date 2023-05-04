CSU Fashion Show brings city style to the runway

The Nancy Richardson Design center, completed and opened in only January of 2019, is a space to enhance design programs at Colorado State University.

The Department of Design and Merchandising Fashion Show at Colorado State University is just around the corner, and attendees are eagerly awaiting the showcase of student designers’ collections.

Elise Teichman, a student in DM 474 Fashion Show Production and Event Planning and a member of the promotion and publicity committee, said senior capstone students will present their collections on the runway.

Ad

“We have 17 different designer looks as well as a dripping class that is for the design students as well, and they created garments as part of their final project,” Teichman said.

The theme this year is “City Strut: The Sidewalk is Your Catwalk.” It will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 in the Stadium Club at Canvas Stadium. Grace Curtis, who worked on the stage and set committee, described the runway as a sidewalk with streetlights and street signs, creating a city-oriented ambiance.

“You will see a lot of streetwear but also country outfits, dresses (and) very formal outfits, and they’re all based off of what each designer wanted.” –Elise Teichman, DM 474 Fashion Show production and event planning student and promotion and publicity committee member

Teichman said students have a great opportunity to showcase their talents and gain experience in the industry.

“I think the fashion show kind of brings a light to that,” Teichman said. “(It) makes people aware of the fashion department and just fashion in general because it’s not the main aspect of Colorado. It’s a way to shine a light on fashion in general and give the students a chance to experience something that most people don’t get to experience.”

Teichman said the event evolved over the years, allowing students to take the reins and organize most of the event themselves.

“It’s really up to the students to make this happen and to get everything booked, (get) everything set up, (figure out) how to sell tickets and things like that,” Teichman said.

Grace Martens, an apparel and merchandising major and member of the garment and modeling committee, described the diversity of the collections and what attendees could expect to see at the event.

“I would say that you’re gonna find a lot of the garments, … just like the collections, are very specific to each designer,” Martens said. “You will see a lot of streetwear but also country outfits, dresses (and) very formal outfits, and they’re all based off of what each designer wanted.”

Curtis described the impact the show has on the local community, saying it’s a great way to showcase the school’s commitment to the fashion industry.

“The fashion show is just a way for students to showcase what they learned,” Curtis said. “It’s mainly the fashion design students, but we all kind of get to be a part of it from other concentrations. It’s just a really great opportunity to experience CSU from a different lens if you aren’t a fashion major because I think a lot of people don’t realize how great this major is and how committed our professors are (at making) it just get bigger and bigger.”

Ad

Martens also highlighted the importance of the fashion show in showcasing the university’s fashion program to the public.

“I think that no one really knows how big the fashion program at CSU is,” Martens said. “The fashion show is there to showcase that CSU is not just like a science school but that it has fashion majors that are going into huge places.”

Curtis highlighted the program’s focus on renewable resources and how it can make a positive impact on the industry.

“We do offer that sustainable aspect, and these are designers who are going to go into the real world soon,” Curtis said.

Teichman notes that the event is a significant learning opportunity for students.

“I think that, for merchandising especially, it’s a good way for us to figure out the planning aspect of what our jobs might consist of,” Teichman said. “I’ve worked with my communication skills, my planning skills, being able to juggle a lot — I think that helped a lot with what I expect in the future.”

Similarly, for Martens, the fashion show is a way for the students involved in it to prepare for their future.

“I worked with people I didn’t know,” Martens said. “Organization was really important because you can’t be in charge of 70 models and not have it fall apart without organization.”

Reach Hania Nini at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.