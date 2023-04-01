April Fools: CSU addresses new dress code

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. April Fools’ Day articles are a long-running tradition at The Collegian and are for entertainment purposes only.

With the 2023-24 school year coming up soon, it’s time to address some new mandatory dress code changes that will be in full effect by August 2023.

Human Resources at Colorado State University issued a statement this past week, proclaiming a new uniform that is taking CSU students by shock.

“Starting August 2023, all students attending Colorado State University will have to adhere to new dress code changes declared by our Human Resources staff and all university offices,” the announcement stated. “Refusing to do so will result in a fine.”

So what’s the “uniform” in question?

Maya Funktin, CSU’s new dress code coordinator, lays it all out.

“We’re really trying to promote a lot of neutrals,” Funktin said. “It’s really off-putting to see all these jewel-toned fabrics on such a green, earthy campus.”

According to Funktin, the goal is to create a more cohesive look for CSU fashion on campus.

“There is so much research that shows that clothes can set the tone for an environment,” Funktin. “What we’re trying to do is make CSU feel more coordinated for, let’s face it, already stressed-out students.”

Besides the slashing of pops of color, what else is new?

Patterns. Patterns are now to be as subdued as possible. Want to wear that cutely styled striped boyfriend shirt from Old Navy? Put a clothespin on it. That trendy polka dot blouse you just got from Shein? Hope they have a return policy.

“Our belief is that students won’t even miss patterns that much once they get our sweaters,” Funktin said.

The new sweaters Funktin refers to are new sweater vests that will come in CSU colors and the school logo. Each student will receive two white and two green fleece turtleneck sweater vests at the beginning of the semester.

“At this point, it’s just common sense,” Funktin said. “You’re not going to wear some textured orange top under your green sweater vest. We’ve set this up so students have less confusion about outfit choices.”

Apparently, wearing the school logo is the best way to promote CSU altogether.

Another big change is winter wear. Not only are most coat materials a problem, but UGGs are completely banned.

“Believe me, that was a long time coming,” Funktin said.

According to Human Resources, “The only acceptable materials for winter coats are as follows: real leather, wool, cashmere and authentic animal fur.”

“We can’t promote an authentic campus without the use of authentic materials, and our students need to reflect that,” Funktin said.

While most students are timid to accept these new wardrobe changes, others have already shown their support.

Erica Hertss, student treasurer of CSU’s Fashion-Forward Club, put in her thoughts.

“I think it’s important to recognize that there’s literal unity in uniforms,” Hertss said.

When asked about the correlation between logoed sweater vests and big fur coats to students at Hogwarts, Hertss didn’t shy away.

“I think there (are) bigger problems than being compared to a multimillion-dollar franchise,” Hertss said. “The goal is for all of us to be able to look around everywhere, at everyone, and be able to say, ‘This is CSU — we are CSU.”

