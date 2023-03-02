Washington’s music venue: A hidden FoCo gem

Washington’s in Fort Collins Feb. 24. Washington’s is a music venue for live contemporary music with a balcony level.

Conveniently situated in Old Town, Washington’s is a 900-person capacity music venue focused on educating, supporting and increasing sustainable careers in the live concert industry, according to their website washingtonsfoco.com.

Washington’s is located at 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, and is open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The building was remodeled in 2017 into the music venue we see today. It was previously a beloved college bar called Washington’s Sports Bar and Grill, which operated 1978-2016.

To honor that history, Washington’s preserved the name and kept many nostalgic artifacts from the sports bar.

“God, I love this venue,” said Kat Weiss, a Washington’s regular. “Beautifully redone in a much more modern theme, I like the two bars upstairs and on the main level.”

The venue offers two bars, a water refill station, snacks and a 200-person listening room called “The Armory,” which is located in a different area of Old Town than Washington’s.

“My favorite part of working here is seeing all the new talent. We get so many different kinds of performers here. You never really know what’s going to be on stage, but Fort Collins local talent is insane. It’s a great place to work.” –Nic Garrison, Washington’s employee

However, the main attraction Washington’s is known for is the shows. Upcoming shows include J Boog, Paul Cauthen and the Young Dubliners.

“I saw The Motet here a while back, and it is such an underrated venue,” said Brooklyn Coop, a Washington’s customer. “It’s clean, not absolutely packed, and I love the balcony vibes and high ceilings. They keep it classy.”

These shows happen every weekend and aren’t just for popular artists. Any band, whether they are new or undiscovered, can book a show at this local venue.

Washington’s is also involved with a beloved tradition called Thursday Night Live. Returning summer of 2023, Bohemian Nights hosts 15 free and open-to-the-public concerts in Old Town Square 7-9 p.m. every Thursday, June 2 through Sept. 15.

As Washington’s is farther away and smaller than most venues in Fort Collins, business has been slow after the renovation. However, they’ve been supported by the Bohemian Foundation.

Supporting small businesses like Washington’s is important because they don’t just put on shows, they also seek to help those in the entertainment industry. With more venue choices and more diverse acts in town, local audiences can experience some of the best music in the state without traveling too far from home.

Through Bohemian’s Music District, local artists and production professionals are finding new opportunities to get involved at Washington’s.

Washington’s differs from the norm because they help up-and-coming artists, technicians and those who are interested in the live music industry find their groove.

They are dedicated to advancing the skills and expertise of Colorado-based individuals through their workforce development program, which gives interested individuals a chance to learn and grow, ultimately creating more sustainable careers in the industry.

They are currently partnering with the National Independent Venue Foundation to support these sessions and will announce upcoming sessions on their social media.

To try out the venue, check out their website for more information and follow them on Instagram @washingtonsfoco.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter at @sophie_masia.