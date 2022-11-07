Horoscopes+Nov.+7-13

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may be experiencing a blockage in love or relationships. This uncertainty will finally leave when Venus trines Neptune Nov. 10. You will find peace in the outcome of your situation.

Tarot card of the week: Three of Wands. Make sure your vision is clear, and you will receive what you want. Expand your horizons.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have been working hard. Whether it is improving your finances or bettering your health, you deserve to treat yourself to a whole day of ice cream and relaxation.

Tarot card of the week: Ten of Cups. Count your blessings, and you will find light.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Spend more time with your friends. It will help offset the constant thinking that has been keeping you awake at night. You are loved, and you are seen.

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Cups. A positive mindset will help you achieve your goals. Spread kindness, and you will see your efforts returned.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You might feel burnt out and miss your family these days. Thanksgiving is coming soon, so hang in there just a little longer. Scorpio’s energy wants to encourage you to come out of your shell before you pack your bags and leave.

Tarot card of the week: Five of Cups. A situation may have not turned out the way you hoped. Not all is lost. You will get back up and try again.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Whether you are a mentor, teacher or friend, someone shy wants to tell you how thankful they are for you. You know how to bring sunshine into people’s lives. Be sure to take care of yourself in the process too. You are doing an excellent job.

Tarot card of the week: The Dreamer. You are protected, and the universe is on your side. A new beginning is on the rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You may have noticed that your friends have been coming to you for advice. What you don’t see is how much they genuinely appreciate it. Be proud of yourself and the progress you have made toward fully embracing your authentic self.

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Pentacles. Patience is key. Every small step you make is leading you toward success.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Childhood memories are seeping back into your mind. They are here to give you revelations on the past, present and future. Reflect and feel out your emotions. The upcoming Taurus moon Nov. 8 will make everything come full circle.

Tarot card of the week: Six of Cups. It may feel scary at first, but opening yourself up to new experiences will help you grow like never before.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

If you find yourself questioning your life purpose, stop and take a look at what’s in front of you. You are successful in the area you are in now, and you are meant to be here. Others may envy your place, but you know how to stay grounded.

Tarot card of the week: The Lovers. You may have to make a choice when it comes to romance or relationships. Let your intuition guide you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are having trouble deciding what path to take next. This may make you emotionally distant from others. Take your time because everything good is in your favor.

Tarot card of the week: The Chariot. You have the willpower to get through any situation. Thanksgiving will call for a period of reflection and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You tend to give a lot to people, and it can be draining. Sit out in nature this week. Remember you deserve happiness.

Tarot card of the week: Ego. Let go of people who do not align with your giving energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You’ve been needing some time away but don’t want to give your friends the impression that you don’t want to hang out with them. Although your social circle matters, be sure to spend some time with yourself this week.

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Wands. You may have been going through challenges in love or relationships. Your resilience is on point. Let whatever happens happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Something is off, and you can sense it. Your intuition is never wrong. If you feel the urge to journal, go ahead and jot down whatever comes to mind. You may finally find answers to a situation that has been bothering you for a long time.

Tarot card of the week: The World. You may celebrate something you recently accomplished. Be proud, and treat yourself.

