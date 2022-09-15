Horoscopes+Sept.+12-18

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Ad

Aries, you may pride yourself on your assertiveness, but that doesn’t always mean it’s appropriate to be bitterly honest. Remember that there is a time and place for your brash ways. It also wouldn’t hurt to remember that subtly is an art form.

Word for this week: ego

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, the worst is already behind you. There’s an old metaphor that paints life similarly to driving a car: It’s important to look at the rearview mirror and back into the past once in a while, but if you keep looking, you’ll miss what’s right in front of you.

Word for this week: nostalgia

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

You’ll never know true gratitude without hardship, Gemini. You may feel like you’ve been stuck in a rut, but instead of self-loathing, use this as an opportunity to reflect. Think of the bad days as a reference point you can look back on once things go your way.

Word for this week: acknowledgment

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

The universe is calling you to break out of your shell, Cancer. Though you may be comfortable inside your own space, it’s time to go out, meet new people and start new paths. Plant the seeds today for things you will harvest for some time to come.

Ad

Word for this week: metamorphosis

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Just because the world around you is changing doesn’t mean your heart and your core have to go with it. Adapting isn’t a sign of weakness, and going with the flow doesn’t have to mean giving up your morals and preferences. Learn to balance the acceptance of change with the appreciation of the past.

Word for this week: equilibrium

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

A new chapter is upon you, Virgo. Many of your manifestations are coming to fruition. It may be tempting to get caught up in the wave of your own power, but remember to keep a humble head on your shoulders, and remember all the people and help it took to get where you are today.

Word for this week: contemporary

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

You’ve been feeling rather aloof, Libra. You think detaching yourself is a sign of strength, but don’t be disillusioned. Connecting with others is not only a chance to build your circle, but it can help you learn things about yourself too — it’s a win-win.

Word for this week: supercilious

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Be careful this week, Scorpio. You may hear jealous words about yourself and your character, and it can be so easy to believe them. But you know who you are, and you know that your being is beyond what people think of you.

Word for this week: perseverance

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, one of your biggest strengths is your spontaneity. Lean into that this week. Allow yourself to listen to your inner child, and follow the whims of your heart.

Word for this week: uninhibited

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Financial risks naturally scare you, Capricorn. But haven’t you ever heard it takes money to make money? That means you have to take big risks to see big rewards. You may want to go with the logical route, but try to see things from the other side this week.

Word for this week: possibility

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You have been playing defense against the universe lately, Aquarius. Remain hopeful. Remember that life is full of peaks and valleys. Nothing lasts forever, including the rough patches.

Word for this week: transformation

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Oh, Pisces. Stop being so hard on yourself. Perfectionism is the enemy of progress. Whatever you’ve been thinking about doing but have been struggling to see through — send it this week.

Word for this week: decisive

Reach Cat Blouch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @blouchcat.