Wear it Again, Sam brings past to life through vintage style

Wear it Again, Sam is a vintage clothing store in Old Town that has preserved items that tell their own stories and styles throughout history.

The shop’s purpose and commitment to authenticity are perhaps best understood through owner Kim Sewald’s own words: “We preserve, protect and present rare vintage.”

She said she works to highlight the shop’s dedication to preserving and presenting true vintage pieces.

“Wear It Again, Sam is a true vintage shop, specializing in vintage clothing and accessories from the 1990s and before,” Sewald said. “We do both men’s and women’s clothing. … We are unique in staying true to the eras described. We buy and consign and offer the finest vintage.”

The history of the shop offers a statement of how Wear It Again, Sam grew and refined its identity over time, revealing an intentional shift in focus.

“The shop opened in 1988 and was a clothing consignment store and offered costume rentals,” Sewald said. “Over the years we’ve focused more on offering vintage (items). As of now, the shop is all vintage clothing for sale and no longer does rentals.”

Sewald said the heart of the shop is a deep personal passion that continues to shape its mission and connection to the community.

“My heart has always loved vintage clothing, and I love being a place for these very special items to find a place and find people who love them,” Sewald said. “Vintage is one of a kind, and traditional retail is certainly not.”

Beyond passion, the true appeal of vintage lies in what makes each piece irreplaceable: its individuality, craftsmanship and the story it carries.

“These pieces are so unique — no one else will ever have them, and I think that is very important to people,” Sewald said. “Also, these items are so incredibly well made, not like fast fashion today. It’s like owning a piece of art, and who doesn’t love that?”

With Wear It Again, Sam being located in Old Town, Sewald discussed the role vintage shops play in the character of the area.

“I think (vintage shops) make Old Town feel alive,” Sewald said. “Each shop offers special pieces, history and individuality that you simply can’t find anywhere else. People come into these spaces to connect with the past, share stories and be part of something.”

Rooted in the character of Old Town itself, Sewald said the shop reflects the same sense of connection and experience that defines the area.

“Being in Old Town has shaped the shop into what is rooted in our local history and deeply connected to the community,” Sewald said. “It’s become a space where people gather, discover and feel part of something. That can be said of all of Old Town. It’s a place people come to experience, not just shop.”

At its core, this philosophy reflects a deeper appreciation for sustainability and intention, where vintage becomes more than style and instead a meaningful way of honoring what already exists.

“To me, vintage is the most beautiful form of sustainability,” Sewald said. “These pieces have already lived a life, and we’re giving them another. It’s about honoring what already exists and appreciating its beauty, instead of constantly creating something new. It’s a more thoughtful way of dressing that values quality.”

This lasting appeal is rooted in the idea that timeless design continues to resonate across generations, carrying its beauty forward.

“Vintage stays relevant because great design and craftsmanship don’t belong to just one moment in time, it lasts and carries on,” Sewald said. “People, no matter their age, will always (be) drawn to pieces that feel special, well made and beautiful. That kind of beauty doesn’t fade.”

Through this experience, Sewald said she has not only found love in what she does, but also has found love in the magic of her store.

“I love watching people fall in love with a piece,” Sewald said. “I love the people, seeing familiar faces, meeting new ones and watching people fall in love with beautiful, dreamy vintage. It’s such a magical spot. It’s a place to gather and get lost in, a place to escape the craziness of the world.”

That sense of joy and unpredictability is what makes the experience so special, turning each day in the shop into something new and meaningful.

“Every day in here is truly wonderful,” Sewald said. “I’ve made so many friends here. I also love not knowing what incredible pieces will appear. It’s a wild ride, and each day something wonderful appears.”

For manager Alex Baum, what first drew her to Wear It Again, Sam was her love for vintage clothing. The relationships she made also played a role.

“I’ve always loved vintage clothing,” Baum said. “When I moved to Fort Collins, I immediately fell in love with Wear It Again, Sam. I also instantly clicked with Kim; she seriously felt like my long-lost soul sister, and her shop was basically everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Through day-to-day work, Baum said her favorite part of the job is “all the amazing people I’ve met and just how much fun we have every day,” Baum said. “I also love helping customers; it’s such a rewarding feeling when someone finds something they’ve been looking for, or even better, something they didn’t expect that ends up fitting perfectly.”

With the uniqueness vintage brings, Baum said it has taught her a lot about the way she thinks about clothing, which proves useful in her education as a design and merchandising student at Colorado State University.

“Working here has taught me a lot about different fabrics and construction methods, which has been super helpful as a fashion design major,” Baum said. “It’s definitely changed the way I look at clothing and has given me a lot of inspiration for my own work.”

Reach Jolynn Montiel at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.