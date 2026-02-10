Local makers share creativity at Fort Collins Valentine’s Market

The Visit Fort Collins Welcome Center was filled with color, conversation and handcrafted goods Saturday, Feb. 7, as the annual Valentine’s Market brought together nine local artisans for an afternoon of community shopping.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors stopped by Old Town Square to browse a variety of handmade products, including pottery, jewelry, stationery, soaps, illustrations and home decor. The event offered an opportunity for shoppers to find unique gifts while meeting the people behind the products.

The market featured a lineup of Northern Colorado vendors: Kelly Bennett Pottery, Pip’s HandPours, Bark Bouquets, TinkerTack Labs, Imani’s Sketchbook, Viola and Beatrice Stationers, Lady Bits Co. Jewelry, Luna Soleil Apothecary and KZM Pretty Jewels. Each booth reflected the individual style and craft of its creator.

Imani Samuel of Imani’s Sketchbook displayed original illustrations and prints inspired by anime and pop culture. Samuel, a Fort Collins-based freelance illustrator, works primarily with gouache, watercolor and colored pencils.

“I’ve been doing art almost my whole life,” Samuel said. “Making income from it, I’ve been doing it for about 10 or so years part-time, and I’ve been doing it full-time for almost two years.”

Samuel became involved in the Valentine’s market through Handmade Market, a local organization that coordinates artisan events. She described the day as relaxed and welcoming, even with lighter-than-usual foot traffic.

“There’s something wonderful about taking the time to sit down and write a note that just says something even as simple as ‘thinking of you,’ and pop it in the mail.” -Kelsey McDonald, Viola & Beatrice Stationers founder

Across the room, Lee Austin of TinkerTack Labs offered embroidered patches, pins, and plush creations. Austin designs and sews each piece independently, drawing inspiration from video games, television shows and animals.

“I’ve been sewing for a little over two years, and I design all the patterns myself,” Austin said. “I design all the embroidery myself, and I sew everything together.”

Austin typically sells at comic and anime conventions but decided to apply for this market after discovering it through a newsletter.

At another table, the owners of Pip’s HandPours introduced visitors to small-batch artisan soaps made in Fort Collins. The wife-and-husband team, Pip and John, started the business in August 2025 after looking for natural alternatives to commercial skincare products.

“We started making soaps for ourselves to get away from plastic bottles and chemicals,” John said. “Friends and family encouraged us to start selling them. We started making for ourselves to get away from plastic bottles, chemical dyes — all that stuff. And then (we) just started playing with it (and) shared it with friends and family.”

Nature-inspired creations were on display at Bark Bouquets, showcasing handmade bird nests crafted from dried flowers and grasses.

Paper goods and handwritten cards were the focus at Viola and Beatrice Stationers. The owner, Kelsey McDonald, said her goal is to encourage people to send more letters.

“There’s something wonderful about taking the time to sit down and write a note that just says something even as simple as ‘thinking of you,’ and pop it in the mail,” McDonald said.

Luna Soleil Apothecary offered herbal-infused skincare products created by a trained clinical herbalist. Owner Erin Mader said she blends traditional herbalism with everyday self-care items, such as lotions and body butters.

“When they start to understand how herbs can have such an impact on the skin, then you can see the interest building,” Mader said.

Veteran potter Kelly Bennett rounded out the market with brightly colored ceramics. Bennett, who has been creating pottery for more than 30 years, said she enjoys the interaction that markets provide.

“Everybody loves it,” Bennett said. “They love to come touch it. They like the bright colors.”

Some visitors stopped in simply to explore. Fort Collins resident Bill Steffenhagen wandered through the booths while heading to nearby ice sculpture displays.

“It’s nice to see this building used for public events,” Steffenhagen said. “It’s fun to visit and look.”

The Valentine’s Market was organized by an outside event producer and held at the Welcome Center as part of ongoing efforts to highlight activities within downtown Fort Collins. For attendees, it provided a chance to support local businesses and discover handmade gifts ahead of the holiday.

