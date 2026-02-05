Local cyclists host memorial bike ride honoring Alex Pretti

Following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, thousands around the country mobilized in various protests and demonstrations, and local cycling group Fort Collins Gravel People brought their own spin: a memorial ride focusing on community aid and collective action.

With hundreds of riders gathering at Lee Martinez Community Park before embarking on the 5.5-mile ride, the biking community showed up to honor Pretti, who was shot and killed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Jan. 24.

The killing of Pretti, which followed Good’s death by ICE Jan. 7, sparked outrage across the nation as Minneapolis continues to grapple with what comes next. Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have spoken out against the Trump administration, saying that the ICE crackdown is unlikely to end soon.

“It felt really good to be surrounded by so many people who feel the same way.” –Eleanor Rappolee, biker

In Colorado specifically, public outcry against ICE has been seen across the state, and arrests have continued to increase throughout 2025 and into 2026.

The ride sought to bring attention to local immigrant communities and honor the memory of Pretti, an avid cyclist and nurse. As a member of Fort Collins Gravel People, Alex Maltese organized the memorial ride and spoke to the crowd before the ride began.

“It’s really not nice to not love your neighbor,” Maltese said. “And I know that we all love our neighbors. That’s why we’re here.”

Many attendees decorated their bikes with various signs, such as those reading “ICE Out” and “Stand up, speak out, resist.”

Maltese spoke about his upbringing as someone encouraged to speak up for others, especially in difficult times.

“I felt helpless looking at my phone, looking at all the bad news and stuff like that,” Maltese said. “And obviously, I think a lot of other people felt that way, too, and just really needed what was hopefully a positive outlet.”

In addition to cyclists, a number of other organizations showed their support, such as Alianza NORCO, Arboretum Coffee and Church World Service. Riders could stop by a table for informational pamphlets or to sign up for further communication.

Following the ride, Maltese discussed the value of communities organizing and showing up for one another.

“So many people coming out and supporting this just feels so good,” Maltese said.

Some riders expressed their surprise at the number of attendees, especially with a short organization time. Taylor, a Fort Collins resident who only provided a first name, said she felt warmed by the show of support.

“We’re looking for a way to speak out in the community and be a part of something bigger,” Taylor said. “And this was so much bigger than we thought it would be, so it’s very gratifying.”

The event also hit particularly close to home for some, such as Eleanor Rappolee, who said she felt close to the situation, as she knows people who knew Good and Pretti and wanted to show support however possible.

“Everything that’s happening in Minneapolis is really heartbreaking,” Rappolee said. “It felt really good to be surrounded by so many people who feel the same way.”

Occurring on the heels of protests across the nation, the memorial also followed a strike and demonstration Friday, Jan. 30, in Fort Collins. Numerous businesses closed or donated money to local organizations to stand in solidarity with the immigrant community.

As Trump’s second term has brought increased scrutiny toward the federal government, many are looking closer at history and its repercussions. Local rider Casey Lipok spoke about his family’s history with the Holocaust and his parents fleeing the Nazi regime. He expressed frustration regarding the lack of education and fear that history is repeating itself.

“I think people still here do not realize what’s coming,” Lipok said. “Very many are abysmally ignorant of history and the complacency and the silence is deafening.”

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.