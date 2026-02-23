Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery explores city’s Black history

Elizabeth Musil and Aubree Miller
February 23, 2026
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
The archives of Black history in Fort Collins are presented by the Museum of Discovery Feb. 20. These archives are available for the public and are free for anyone to research the history of Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery hosted a historic homage to Black and African American culture in Fort Collins Friday, Feb. 20. What was meant to be a walking tour of the historical homes and landmarks of Black residents within Fort Collins turned into an enlightening presentation and archive tour within the museum itself. 

In honor of Black History Month, the Museum of Discovery hosted “Without Apology: Black History and Civil Rights in Fort Collins.” Due to cold weather, the walking tour was changed to a presentation.

The presentation covered Hattie McDaniel, Mattie Lyle and the Birdwhistle family, among many more. The tour was meant to go through the neighborhood around Washington Park to visit where these prominent Black residents lived in Fort Collins, ending at the Museum’s local history archive, which featured artifacts the Fort Collins community has gone out of its way to save and preserve. 

Jim Bertolini, a senior preservation planner with Fort Collins’ Historic Preservation Services, led the presentation.

Jim Bertolini presents a “Black History and Civil Rights History in Fort Collins” presentation to the crowd Feb. 20. This presentation was meant to be a walk through landmarks but was moved inside due to the weather. (Collegian | Katelynn Ortega)

“This year, 2026, is the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th anniversary of the state of Colorado,” Bertolini said. “As part of that, we’re trying to commemorate both Colorado and national stories to define what being an American is all about.”

The presentation left space for the audience to tell their own stories and answer Bertolini’s questions.

Hattie McDaniel, a Hollywood actress who appeared in over 300 films in her life, moved to California after living in Fort Collins for a brief period. While in California, she fought against racial covenants in the subdivision of her neighborhood and won.

Mattie Lyle and her husband, William, moved to Fort Collins from Kansas. Both were college-educated with teaching degrees and licenses but were not allowed to work as teachers in Fort Collins. Instead, they were forced to take up jobs as janitors.The Lyle family included a long line of Civil Rights activists; Mattie Lyle’s great, great uncle was one of the plaintiffs in the first Civil Rights cases.

The head of the Birdwhistle family was Charles Birdwhistle, a pastor for the African Methodist Episcopal. The family often gave sanctuary to traveling Black citizens who were unable to find other lodgings due to their skin color.

“It’s important for people to know that we always have work to do (in order) to tell broader stories.” –Lesley Struc, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery archive curator

Maren Bzdek, historic preservation manager for Historic Preservation Services, offered insight to the meaning of this tour.

“It is really easy for people, without seeing physical representations of these stories, to think that (Fort Collins) was a mostly white community,” Bzdek said.

She further explained how saving these homes and buildings are what keep individuals’ stories alive.

Posters of Black historical figures in Fort Collins display stories that were discussed during Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s Black History event Feb. 20. This event brought attention to historical figures whose stories overlapped in Fort Collins. (Collegian | Katelynn Ortega)

“If we don’t save the stories of the working people, the people who are underrepresented in our history … (in) the stories we tell today, then we’re not telling the full story,” Bzdek said.

As the presentation came to a close, the audience was led to the museum’s local archives, which are run by Lesley Struc.

“It’s important for people to know that we always have work to do (in order) to tell broader stories,” Struc said.

Walking through the archives was Lara Montagne, a presentation attendee and lifelong learner. She talked about what prompted her to come to this event. Growing up in California and then moving to Fort Collins was a big shock for her, as the level of diversity was very different from what she was used to.

“I would love to know more about Fort Collins’ history but specifically the Black history and other stories that don’t seem to be well known or told,” Montagne said. “I just knew there had to be more than what meets the eye.” 

The Museum of Discovery is holding many more events like this one throughout the next several weeks.

“Events like this are very important,” Bertolini said. “It calls attention to stories that have not been spoken about as much.”

Reach Elizabeth Musil at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) attacks the rim and dunks, adding momentum to CSU's rematch against San Diego State Feb. 21. The Rams won 83-74, coming back from a 73-50 loss against SDSU earlier in the season.
CSU men's basketball looks like itself again in confident win over SDSU
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dunks the ball against San Diego State University Feb. 21. The Rams won against San Diego State 83-74. Booth put 22 points on the board for the Rams during the game.
3 takeaways from CSU's redemption win against San Diego State
Collegian File Illustration
Candidates announced for 2026 ASCSU elections
More in Community Events
Savannah Brown plays the Harry Potter pinball game with the Women, Trans and Femme league at Pinball Jones Feb. 12.
Pinball Jones kicks off inclusive 'WTF' pinball league
Janet Mahoney and Christine Turner talk while creating flower bouquets Feb. 13. The flower workshop was put on by Breckenridge Brewery.
Bath Garden Center's Galentine's floral workshop highlights friendship, love
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Gallery: CAM the Ram celebrates birthday
More in Culture
Heated Rivalry art showcasing the two main characters, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, during a face-off
How 'Heated Rivalry' has amassed community on, off the ice
Courtesy of Lindsey Schneider
Lindsey Schneider uplifts Indigenous students at CSU, beyond
CSU's Native American Cultural Center celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, plans for future events
CSU's Native American Cultural Center celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, plans for future events
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, Life & Culture Editor
Aubree Miller is incredibly excited to become the life and culture editor of The Collegian, especially considering the honor of being the third editor to ever do so. They are incredibly honored to cover the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and bring light and levity to an often hectic news cycle. Community is what has made The Collegian Miller’s home at CSU, and they hope to be able to provide that same community, joy and light with its readers. Miller is in their third year pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication, along with two minors in women and gender studies and ethnic studies. They started at The Collegian as a reporter for the life and culture, arts and entertainment and news desks, later spending their sophomore year as news editor. Miller recently spent a summer in Washington, D.C., as an intern for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, where they helped organize a national convention and worked alongside some of the top journalists in the nation.  As the incoming president of CSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, a member of the First Generation JMC group and a student organizer of CSU’s NLGJA chapter, they are dedicated to uplifting student journalism wherever possible, as well as the CSU and Fort Collins communities as a whole. Outside of journalism, they are involved with the Academic Advancement Center as well as CSU’s Fostering Success Program as a peer mentor. Whether it be an event thrown by a Cultural Resource Center or a new small business in town, the life and culture desk covers and encompasses just that: the life, joy, light and culture that make Fort Collins and CSU the incredible places they are. With an interest in investigative reporting and uplifting the stories of marginalized communities, Miller is invested in making the world a better place — no matter how small or large. Miller is from Aurora, Colorado, as well as Superior, Wisconsin, and enjoys scouring eBay for vintage Coach bags, reading, crocheting, hunting for the best vanilla ice cream and taking photos of their cat.