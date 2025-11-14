Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

LGBTQIA+ history, joy lives on in Northern Colorado, at CSU

Aubree Miller, Life and Culture Editor
November 14, 2025
Courtesy of CSU Archives and Special Collections.

The erasure and exclusion of LGBTQIA+ history is nothing new, but it can be difficult to uncover — especially when looking decades and centuries back. Northern Colorado has records of people who would likely today be considered gay going as far back as the 1850s, according to the local records.

A caveat to those records, however, is that those accounts do not include the understandings and norms of Indigenous peoples in the region, creating even further erasure of people and their experiences. Despite this historical erasure, progress has been made throughout the years, and there are projects and people dedicated to preventing further erasure and exclusion.

The Queer Memory Project of Northern Colorado is an organization dedicated to maintaining, consolidating and sharing the stories not often heard. Founded in 2020 by Tom Dunn, a Colorado State University associate professor of communication studies, the QMP digitizes and publishes collections of artifacts, newspaper clippings and is currently working on an oral history piece set to be made public in the next year.

Dunn discussed the involvement of students and the larger impact on community involvement.

“We’ve had a lot of undergraduate students and graduate students engaged in the project over the years,” Dunn said. “But we also work a lot with community members, particularly LGBTQ elders in the community, so people who’ve lived here for a really long time, who’ve lived various kinds of LGBTQ lives, and especially during a time when Fort Collins was not as accepting as it is about those identities and those ways of living.”

Dunn said that materials archived throughout the project are vital pieces of history and it remains committed to not just sharing negative news and events, but the joy and good, too.

“It takes more work to tell the positive story, but there’s a lot of positive story to tell,” Dunn said. 

The 1960s and 70s, Dunn said, are when LGBTQ+ people became more visible in Fort Collins and at CSU. 

“When (the Pride Resource Center) was founded, that’s a whole (other) level of visibility that happened on campus,” Dunn said. “But before that, there was a lot of student work and a lot of student-centered organizing that really drove that. Certainly there’s people on campus before that … identify as gay or lesbian, and there’s certainly people on campus who are probably living same-sex desires out loud on campus as well, too, prior to that, but maybe aren’t as visible in that sort of way.”

“I think that it’s really powerful to be able to still celebrate in the midst of it all.” –Clarissa Trapp, CSU Archives and Special Collections archivist

Though records may not always match current understandings of LGBTQIA+ people, that doesn’t mean those people didn’t exist, both at CSU and beyond.

Jayna Sheats is an alumna of CSU who, after a few different stints at the university and in the U.S. Army, graduated in 1974 with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, she attended Stanford University and earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1978. Her recent book, “Hanna’s Ascent,” pulled from her own experiences growing up as a transgender woman in rural Colorado and embarking on a journey of self-discovery, and it was recently added to CSU’s catalogue at the Morgan Library.

“If you wanted to find out what your feelings were — I mean, we all know these things from an early age, but we don’t know what to call them because the adults are not telling us, and they’ve made it very clear that we should not ask,” Sheats said. “I remember going to the library when I was in the Army. I went to the library, and I found these books by sexologists from 100 years ago. … (It’s) sort of like you went to a back alley somewhere and didn’t know what you were going to find.”

Following a career in Silicon Valley and finding her true passion in writing, Sheats said she returned to campus with a sense of hope for the future, and also confusion and fear.

“(A few years ago) it felt like we’d come out of the dark ages, you know,” Sheats said. “And yeah, there were still plenty of prejudiced people around, but we were making tremendous progress, … and now we’re just, I don’t know what we’re doing.”

Queer and transgender history at CSU became more visibly mainstream in the 1970s, with the Fort Collins Gay Alliance being active on campus, according to editions of The Rocky Mountain Collegian — then named the Fort Collins Daily Journal.

The Fort Collins Gay Alliance (FCGA) was one of three organizations recently awarded free office space in the Student Center Cave, which will be remodeled this summer to accommodate more groups,” a 1976 article reads.

In 1977, there was a “Gay Lifestyles Symposium,” held by FCGA and it was set to feature Elaine Noble, the first gay person elected to a state legislature.

Throughout the university’s historical records, there are recorded experiences that aren’t always kind and accepting; however, these stories show how progress has been made and also serve as a reminder of where we can continue to grow.

What is now known as the Pride Resource Center wasn’t formally founded until 1998, when the GLBT Student Services opened Aug. 1 with no physical office space, according to the Pride Resource Center. An office was established that November in the basement of the Lory Student Center. Scrapbooks from Pride going back to 1971 have been archived and are available digitally through CSU’s Archives and Special Collections. 

Clarissa Trapp works as an instruction and outreach archivist at CSU and discussed the collection compiled with Pride and the library, which includes celebratory, exciting moments as well as those more somber.

“This is a collection that really, like, brings out strong feelings in people,” Trapp said. “People are excited that we have it and then … they get into it and they’re like, ‘I have to take a break.’”

Trapp said that the collection heavily documents Matthew Shepard’s murder and subsequent community action following his death. According to the QMP timeline, there was a candlelight vigil held the day after Shepard’s death that drew 600-700 students, faculty and community members. 

“It’s a really emotionally charged thing to read about,” Trapp said. “There’s something about (the collection) being student life and about documenting something that, for the most part, culturally, we’ve accepted as … an OK … thing.”

Shepard was brutally beaten in Laramie, Wyoming, where he was attending the University of Wyoming. He was left tied to a fence post and brought to the Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins the following morning, but died five days later of his injuries. His parents started the Matthew Shepard Foundation in his honor, and Shepard’s death served as a catalyst for hate crime legislation.

Another large part of the collection are original newspaper clippings collected in scrapbooks, Trapp said, and those illustrate the importance of joy, celebration and resistance. 

“I think that it’s really powerful to be able to still celebrate in the midst of it all,” Trapp said. “I think that’s something that the queer community (has) been doing for as long as it’s been around, … cheers to celebrating in spite and because of.”

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
Washington State University cornerback Colby Humphrey (2) takes down Colorado State University running back Jalen Dupree (2) after a successful run Sept. 27. CSU lost 20-3.
Running back Jalen Dupree parts with CSU, heads for transfer portal
Strain Review: I love smoking ‘Evil AF’ weed
Strain Review: I love smoking ‘Evil AF’ weed
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
Is 'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc' worth the wait?
More in Culture and Community
Courtesy of Yerachmiel Gorelik
CSU Chabad Jewish Student Organization hosts annual Shabbat 500 dinner
A woman with sugar skull makeup dances at the Día de Muertos celebration in Old Town Square Nov. 1.
5th annual Día de Muertos celebration brings joy, color, culture to Old Town
The American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow kicks off with a prayer before grand entry Nov. 1.
41st annual AISES powwow honors long-standing traditions, culture
More in Fort Collins Life
A large crowd gathers in Old Town Square for Fort Collins’ annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony Nov. 7.
Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony illuminates Fort Collins' holiday spirit
Emily Zolman and her son, Max, walk with visiting friend Leah Barr, who is from Wisconsin, viewing items on sale at the Moonlight Market’s business vendor booths at Old Town Square Fort Collins Oct. 17. “I wanted to try and give her the full Fort Collins experience," Emily Zolman said. "So we went shopping earlier today, and now we’re at the market."
Moonlight Market brings magic to Old Town, celebrates local businesses
The Colorado State University Oval faces south east toward the Administration Building March 9.
CSU's 39th C.A.N.S. Around The Oval Collection Day celebrates month of giving
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, Life & Culture Editor
Aubree Miller is incredibly excited to become the life and culture editor of The Collegian, especially considering the honor of being the third editor to ever do so. They are incredibly honored to cover the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and bring light and levity to an often hectic news cycle. Community is what has made The Collegian Miller’s home at CSU, and they hope to be able to provide that same community, joy and light with its readers. Miller is in their third year pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication, along with two minors in women and gender studies and ethnic studies. They started at The Collegian as a reporter for the life and culture, arts and entertainment and news desks, later spending their sophomore year as news editor. Miller recently spent a summer in Washington, D.C., as an intern for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, where they helped organize a national convention and worked alongside some of the top journalists in the nation.  As the incoming president of CSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, a member of the First Generation JMC group and a student organizer of CSU’s NLGJA chapter, they are dedicated to uplifting student journalism wherever possible, as well as the CSU and Fort Collins communities as a whole. Outside of journalism, they are involved with the Academic Advancement Center as well as CSU’s Fostering Success Program as a peer mentor. Whether it be an event thrown by a Cultural Resource Center or a new small business in town, the life and culture desk covers and encompasses just that: the life, joy, light and culture that make Fort Collins and CSU the incredible places they are. With an interest in investigative reporting and uplifting the stories of marginalized communities, Miller is invested in making the world a better place — no matter how small or large. Miller is from Aurora, Colorado, as well as Superior, Wisconsin, and enjoys scouring eBay for vintage Coach bags, reading, crocheting, hunting for the best vanilla ice cream and taking photos of their cat.