A+Colorful+Welcome+to+a+Cultural+Fort+Collins

Sarah Kim, Jenny Yoon, Nada Seriu-Aigbokhan and Jasenia Sutherlin, members of the K-pop group COKO Choreo, perform “Pink Venom” by BLACKPINK for the community of Northern Colorado during the second annual Korean Festival in Old Town Square, Fort Collins Sept. 24. The group has been together for a year and seeks to engage with more students in the future through their passion for choreography.