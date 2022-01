There Will Be Books is a local Colorado-based book podcast.

Matt Taylor and Peter Murphy, friends and lifelong bibliophiles, discuss the world of books in a humorous and informal manner. They also occasionally delve into film, sports, and pop culture. There Will Be Books is a great listen for those who love to read and those who aspire to read more. Listen on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

iTunes Link

Spotify Link