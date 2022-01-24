CSU women’s basketball defeats Fresno State, pushes to 13-5

The Colorado State University women’s basketball team went to face off against the California State University, Fresno Bulldogs today in California. The game was rescheduled from Jan. 6 due to COVID-19 issues. Fresno State was fifth and Colorado State was sixth in the Mountain West Conference before the game began.

McKenna Hofschild, the leader of the Rams offense, took control of the game, making it close throughout the night but eventually getting the Rams to a 78-67 win over the Bulldogs. Hofschild found open players to allow the Rams to make their plays. Hofschild was there to prove she was one of the better point guards over the twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

The twins took over the first quarter, but the Rams defense, led by Karly Murphy, stopped them the rest of the first half. Fresno seemed to have good steals, as they recognized the mismatches and tried to take over.

The Rams made it hard for the Bulldogs to have any free buckets that weren’t on fast-break points. The green and gold squad forced the Bulldogs to the end of almost every shot clock countdown.

The first half ended close, with the Rams leading by one, 33-32, but they improved by recognizing everything that California State was doing and took over. Hofschild showed her amazing guard skills in the third quarter, helping to get Colorado State up by 11 before the fourth. The Bulldogs also got in foul trouble, which hurt them more and allowed the Rams to take advantage of the free shots.

The fourth quarter came for the Rams, and they went 10-3 at the free throw line, extending their lead further. The No. 1 scoring guard in the Mountain West, Haley Cavinder, scored 20 points, but that was no issue for the wall that the Rams defense was. At the end of the night, the Rams came out with a 78-67 win, bringin the team to a 13-5 overall record.

Upe Atosu became the range killer, seeming almost perfect in shooting and leading the team in made 3-pointers, going five for eight. Atosu ended the game with 22 points.

Hofschild ended the game as the leading scorer with 24 points and top in assists with five.

Murphy ended the game with 12 rebounds and 15 points.

The CSU women’s team will play the University of Nevada, Reno Jan. 27 in Moby Arena and hope to hand them their second loss in the Mountain West.

Reach Bryson Schminke at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @brysons81.