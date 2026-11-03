Setting Up Utilities, Parking, and Services After Your New Have Move

The moving truck pulling away is usually the easy part. What trips people up is everything that comes after: figuring out which utility company actually serves your address, whether you need a parking permit, and who to call when the trash doesn’t get picked up on the day you expected. None of it is complicated once you know where to look, but almost nobody tells you upfront, so here’s what to handle in your first two weeks after moving to New Haven.

Electric and gas

New Haven’s electric service runs through United Illuminating, not Eversource, which catches people off guard if they’re arriving from a part of Connecticut where Eversource is the default. Setting up service is straightforward through UI’s website, but it’s worth doing at least a few days before move-in, since same-day activation isn’t guaranteed and you don’t want to spend your first night without power.

Gas service, where applicable, runs through Southern Connecticut Gas. Not every building in New Haven is on gas, particularly in some of the older multi-family housing stock, so it’s worth confirming with your landlord or the previous owner whether the unit is gas-heated before you assume you need to set up an account.

Water and sewer

Water service in New Haven runs through the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, which covers the city and most surrounding towns. Setting up an account usually takes a quick call or an online form, and unlike electric service, there’s rarely a long lead time required. Sewer billing is sometimes bundled with water and sometimes billed separately by the city, depending on your specific address, so it’s worth asking directly rather than assuming one or the other.

Parking permits

This is the one that catches the most new residents off guard. New Haven uses a zone-based residential parking permit system, so your permit is tied to a specific zone, not the city as a whole. Park outside your zone without visitor arrangements and you can end up with tickets fairly quickly, even on a street that looks like ordinary residential parking.

The city’s Transportation, Traffic, and Parking department issues permits, and you’ll typically need proof of residency, such as a lease or utility bill, along with your vehicle registration. If you’re renting, ask your landlord which zone the property falls under before move-in day, since zone boundaries don’t always follow obvious street lines and a block can sit right on the edge of two different zones.

Visitor permits are also available for guests staying longer than the standard grace period, so set them up in advance if you expect family to help with the move or stay a few days afterward.

Trash and recycling

Pickup in New Haven is scheduled by ward, not citywide, so your collection day depends on where you live rather than a single schedule that applies across the city. The city’s public works department maintains an address-based lookup tool, and it’s worth checking as soon as you have a confirmed move-in date rather than guessing based on what a neighbor tells you, since ward boundaries can split what looks like a single neighborhood.

Recycling follows a similar ward-based schedule, usually on the same day as trash but occasionally offset by a day depending on the route. Bulk item pickup, for things like old furniture or appliances left over from the move, typically requires a separate request rather than just leaving items at the curb, so it’s worth scheduling that early if you’re doing any purging as part of the move.

A few other details worth handling early

Set up mail forwarding through USPS at least a week before your move, but double-check that your new address is active with USPS before relying on it entirely, since some New Haven zip codes can have a short gap during the transition.

If you’re registering a vehicle in Connecticut for the first time, the DMV requires proof of residency and insurance, and New Haven’s DMV office can have longer wait times than some suburban branches, so it’s worth going early in the day or booking an appointment online rather than walking in.

For anyone with school-age kids, New Haven Public Schools assigns enrollment by address, and registration typically requires proof of residency and immunization records, so start that process as soon as you have a signed lease or closing date rather than waiting until the move is finished.

The bottom line

None of this is difficult, but it is easy to overlook in the middle of a move, and small things like a missed parking zone or a utility account set up too late can turn an otherwise smooth first week into an annoying one. Once you’ve completed your move to New Haven, working through this list in order, utilities first, then parking, then the smaller administrative details, tends to be the fastest way to get the logistics out of the way so the rest of settling in can actually feel like settling in rather than paperwork.