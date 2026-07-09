Moving Costs Most Homebuyers Forget to Budget For

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Buying a home comes with a well-documented list of expenses. Down payment, closing costs, inspection fees, and title insurance. Most buyers have those numbers in a spreadsheet before they make an offer.

The moving budget is rarely treated with the same discipline. It gets added as an afterthought, underestimated, and then quietly absorbs money that was earmarked for something else. Here is a realistic look at the costs that catch buyers off guard.

Professional Moving Services

The most obvious line item is also the most underestimated. Many buyers price out a move based on a quick online search and assume the lowest quote they see applies to their situation. It rarely does.

The actual cost of a professional move depends on the size of your home, the access conditions at both addresses, whether packing is included, how far you are moving, and whether you have specialty items like a piano, artwork, or antiques. A two-bedroom apartment move and a four-bedroom home move are not the same job, and neither is a ground-floor condo and a third-floor walk-up.

Get written, binding estimates from licensed carriers before you budget. A company like Movers USA provides written estimates based on a full review of your specific move, which gives you an accurate number rather than a range wide enough to be useless.

Packing Materials

If you are packing yourself, the materials add up faster than expected. Boxes, tape, bubble wrap, packing paper, wardrobe boxes, and specialty packaging for fragile items all carry a cost. A three-bedroom home can require 60 to 80 boxes of various sizes before you run out.

Buying boxes retail is expensive. Better options include sourcing from local buy-nothing groups, liquor stores, or bookstores that receive regular shipments. If you are using a full-service mover, packing materials are typically included in the packing service quote.

Temporary Storage

Closing dates do not always align. When your sale closes before your purchase is ready, or when you need to vacate before the new home is available, your belongings need somewhere to go.

Short-term storage costs are not something most buyers account for in the initial budget. The price varies based on volume and duration, but even a few weeks of storage can represent a meaningful expense if it has not been planned for.

The other storage scenario that catches buyers is the renovation gap. If you are closing on a home that needs work before you move in, you need somewhere for your furniture to live during the renovation. That timeline often extends beyond the original estimate, which means the storage cost extends with it.

Utility Connection and Transfer Fees

Setting up utilities at a new address is rarely free. Electric, gas, water, and internet providers frequently charge connection fees, installation fees, or deposits for new accounts. Some require a technician visit that carries a separate charge.

If you are moving from an apartment to a home, the utility structure changes. You may be setting up services that were previously managed by a landlord, which means establishing accounts, scheduling installations, and paying first-month minimums all at once.

Cleaning Costs at Both Ends

Most rental agreements require a professional clean on the way out. Even if you are leaving a home you own, buyers often request that the property be professionally cleaned before closing as part of the negotiation.

At the new home, a move-in clean before your furniture arrives is worth the cost. An empty home is significantly easier and faster to clean than one with furniture in it. Scheduling that clean between closing and move-in day eliminates the need to work around boxes and couches.

The Time You Take Off Work

This one is easy to overlook because it does not show up as a direct expense. Moving almost always takes more days than planned. The packing takes longer, the truck takes longer, the unpacking takes longer.

If you are taking paid time off to move, that is a real cost even if it does not feel like one. Budget your time the same way you budget your money and give yourself more of both than you think you need.

A More Accurate Moving Budget

Add up the professional moving service, packing materials, storage if needed, utility fees, cleaning at both addresses, and any time off work. That number will be higher than your original estimate. It is also more accurate, and accurate budgets produce fewer surprises during an already expensive transition.