How the 2026 College Football Season Is Shaping Up for Colorado Fans

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Every year, football fans in Fort Collins, Colorado, have high expectations that their team will deliver a productive season. In the 2026/27 season, those hopes arrive wrapped in a fresh sense of uncertainty as the Rams enter a new era under head coach Jim Mora.

Following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Colorado State underwent a near-complete roster overhaul, bringing in a wave of high-profile transfers to jumpstart the rebuild. Here’s what fans should watch as this pivotal season unfolds.

Navigating a Tough Pac-12 Schedule

Colorado State begins its first Pac-12 campaign knowing the challenge is significantly greater than anything it faced in recent seasons. Conference games against Oregon State, Boise State, and Washington State immediately raise the standard. Each opponent brings established depth, physical line play, and experience that will test the Rams from the opening weeks.

The conference opener carries extra importance because it can shape momentum for the remainder of the schedule. A competitive performance would build confidence before additional difficult matchups arrive. Early success could also help establish belief within a roster still learning to play together under new leadership.

For fans who closely follow the season or bet on NCAAF, Colorado State’s schedule presents one of the more interesting storylines in the conference. Every week offers a measuring stick against respected opponents, making preseason evaluations likely to evolve quickly once meaningful games begin.

National analysts have generally projected Colorado State to finish near the lower half of the Pac-12 standings. Much of that outlook reflects roster turnover, limited continuity, and questions surrounding chemistry rather than a lack of talent. New players must develop timing quickly while adjusting to tougher weekly competition.

Those projections also acknowledge the learning curve that comes with joining a stronger conference. Winning consistently requires depth at nearly every position, something that often develops over multiple recruiting cycles rather than one offseason.

Several games could prove more competitive than preseason predictions suggest. Close contests often hinge on execution, discipline, and limiting mistakes rather than overwhelming talent differences. Colorado State has opportunities to outperform expectations if those areas improve.

The Jim Mora Era and the Roster Reset

Jim Mora arrives after Colorado State endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, bringing fresh leadership and renewed optimism. His extensive coaching background offers credibility as the Rams begin another rebuilding process. The focus now shifts toward creating a competitive culture capable of producing consistent results.

The roster has undergone dramatic changes since last season concluded. Numerous transfer additions were made to strengthen multiple position groups, providing experience and increasing overall competition. Returning players must now earn roles alongside newcomers rather than relying on previous depth-chart positions.

Building chemistry quickly becomes Mora’s most immediate challenge. New teammates, new coaches, and a new system all require time to develop trust. Unfortunately for Colorado State, the demanding Pac-12 schedule allows very little opportunity for gradual adjustment before meaningful conference games begin.

Mora has traditionally emphasized discipline, physical football, and attention to detail. Those principles could help stabilize a team searching for greater consistency after last year’s struggles. Establishing those habits throughout training camp may prove just as important as installing offensive and defensive schemes.

The coaching staff also faces the task of identifying leadership within an almost entirely refreshed locker room. Veteran transfers and returning contributors must help establish accountability while younger players learn expectations. Strong internal leadership often accelerates the adjustment process.

Depth will likely determine how competitive Colorado State becomes during conference play. Injuries are inevitable throughout a college football season, making contributions from second-string players increasingly important against physical Pac-12 opponents.

Success may not always be measured solely through victories. Improved execution, competitive performances, and visible weekly progress would demonstrate that Mora’s approach is taking hold. Those building blocks often provide the foundation for future success.

High-Stakes Quarterback Battle Looms

Few storylines will receive more attention than Colorado State’s competition for the starting quarterback position. Every preseason practice carries added importance as Colorado State needs more stability at quarterback entering the new season.

Oklahoma State transfer Hauss Hejny enters camp as one of the most closely watched candidates. His athletic ability, mobility, and playmaking instincts provide intriguing qualities that could add another dimension to the Rams’ offense. Coaches will evaluate not only physical talent but also command of the playbook.

Hejny must compete against other quarterbacks determined to earn the starting role. Every practice rep, scrimmage, and preseason evaluation offers opportunities to separate on the field. Consistency often matters as much as highlight-reel throws during coaching evaluations.

Learning the offensive system quickly remains another major priority. Quarterbacks must communicate protections, understand defensive adjustments, and maintain timing with receivers. Those responsibilities become even more demanding within an offense featuring several new contributors.

Decision-making will likely carry considerable weight throughout camp. Protecting the football, avoiding unnecessary mistakes, and sustaining drives could influence the coaching staff’s final decision as much as arm strength or athleticism.

Last season underscored how important steady quarterback play will be for Colorado State. More reliable production at the position would improve scoring chances and help the defense by sustaining drives.

Whichever quarterback wins the competition must immediately earn the confidence of teammates. Leadership extends beyond statistics, particularly for a roster still building chemistry after significant offseason changes.

Key Players Colorado State Fans Should Watch

Several newcomers and returning contributors have the potential to become central figures throughout the 2026 season. Their individual development could significantly influence how competitive Colorado State remains over the course of a tougher conference schedule.

Tight end Juice Vereen arrives after previous stops at NC State and UConn. His versatility allows him to contribute as both a receiver and a blocker, creating matchup opportunities across different offensive formations. Vereen is one of the more intriguing skill-position additions Colorado State brings into the season.

Running back Mel Brown also joins the Rams with valuable transfer experience. His speed and acceleration provide another explosive option within a backfield expected to feature multiple contributors. A balanced rushing attack could reduce pressure on whichever quarterback earns the starting position.

Brown’s ability to create big plays in open space may become particularly valuable against physical conference defenses. Consistent production on early downs would also help Colorado State maintain offensive balance throughout games.

Defensively, linebacker Oumar Diomande stands out after producing 116 tackles, five sacks, and eight tackles for loss during his time at UConn. His experience, instincts, and versatility position him as one of the defense’s most important leaders.

Diomande’s presence should strengthen Colorado State’s ability to defend both the run and pass. His leadership could also accelerate the development of younger defenders as they adjust to increased competition.

While football remains the ultimate team sport, standout performers often influence close games. Vereen, Brown, and Diomande each bring skills capable of changing momentum during critical situations.

A Season Built on Opportunity

Colorado State begins 2026 facing legitimate challenges, but also meaningful opportunities to accelerate its rebuilding process. New leadership, talented transfers, and several intriguing position battles provide optimism despite outside projections.

Success will ultimately depend on how quickly the Rams develop chemistry against one of the country’s tougher conference schedules. Regardless of preseason expectations, every week offers another chance to demonstrate progress and establish a stronger foundation for the future.