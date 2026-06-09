Every budget season, university administrators reach for the same lever: raise tuition. It’s predictable, politically defensible, and increasingly ineffective. At Colorado State University and across the broader higher education landscape, this reflex is producing diminishing returns while a much more revealing economic signal sits largely ignored — what students actually do with their money.

The argument here isn’t that tuition revenue is irrelevant. It’s that relying on it as the primary fix for structural deficits misreads both the problem and the opportunity. Student discretionary spending represents a massive, real-time economic ecosystem flowing through and around every major campus. Understanding it could reshape how CSU approaches financial sustainability.

Why Tuition Increases Miss the Point

California State University offers the starkest illustration of this problem. Despite implementing 6% annual tuition increases beginning in the 2024–25 academic year, the system still carries a cumulative budget shortfall of $2.3 billion — roughly 25% of its entire operating budget. Tuition revenue did climb, rising from $3.24 billion to $3.53 billion, generating nearly $290 million in additional income. Yet campus-level shortfalls still totaled $322 million over three years, according to reporting from CalMatters.

The core issue is structural. Labor costs rose by $310.5 million. State funding was cut by $143.8 million in a single budget cycle. Tuition increases are simply outpaced by the forces driving the deficit wider. More tuition revenue won’t fix a cost structure growing faster than any realistic rate of price increase. CSU administrators need to stop treating tuition as a budget balancer and start treating it as one revenue line among many.

What Students Actually Spend Money On

Here’s what rarely enters the budget conversation: college students spend a lot of money, and much of it has nothing to do with tuition. According to College Board data via SoFi, the average student spends around $3,016 per month on living expenses during the 2025–26 academic year — housing, food, transportation, and personal costs. Over nine months, that totals more than $27,000.

Food alone accounts for roughly $672 of that monthly figure, with about $410 going to off-campus restaurants, delivery apps, and coffee shops. Using the standard 50/30/20 budget framework, approximately 30% of a student’s monthly budget — close to $900 — flows toward discretionary “wants.” That includes entertainment, subscriptions, experiences, and digital platforms of all kinds. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Deezer are among the most popular streaming platforms. Steam and other game stores are students’ hubs for gaming. And platforms like Bitcoin casinos with instant withdrawal are where students who like to play a card or two or spin a wheel go for fun, as long as they spend money on all these platforms responsibly.

The broader point is that student spending is diverse, data-rich, and largely invisible to campus administrators.

Digital Platforms Reshaping Student Wallets

The way students spend has shifted significantly toward digital-first, subscription-based, and on-demand models. Streaming services, food delivery platforms, digital marketplaces, and app-based financial tools now absorb dollars that previous generations spent on campus-adjacent physical retail. This shift matters because it means money that could theoretically circulate through university-affiliated services is instead leaving the campus ecosystem entirely.

National tuition trends provide additional context. According to SoFi’s analysis of College Board data, average inflation-adjusted net tuition at public colleges actually declined 7% over the last decade, even as sticker prices crept upward. Institutions can’t simply “tuition their way” out of deficits when the real net revenue per student is flattening. The digital spending shift accelerates this pressure, because students are increasingly price-sensitive about tuition while freely spending on experiences and services they perceive as high-value.

What CSU Administrators Should Be Tracking Instead

As CSU enrolls tens of thousands of students, the aggregate discretionary pool flowing through Fort Collins is easily in the tens of millions annually. Capturing even a modest share of that through university-affiliated dining expansions, co-branded digital services, flexible credentialing, or curated campus events represents a more adaptive revenue strategy than annual tuition adjustments.

This requires administrators to think less like tuition-setters and more like local economic planners. Tracking student spending patterns across food delivery, entertainment, and digital services would give CSU a real-time demand signal — something far more responsive than a once-a-year tuition decision made months in advance. The data already exists in student purchasing behavior. The question is whether university leadership is positioned to read it, act on it, and design revenue-generating programs that meet students where their money already flows.