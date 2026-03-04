We Interviewed College Students About Their Dream Apartments (and The Results Surprised Us)

When the lease is signed and the moving boxes are finally empty, most students default to whatever fits the budget and the elevator. But not everyone. It turns out that a surprising number of students living in apartments or on-campus housing have thought seriously about design, not as an aesthetic exercise, but as a practical one.

Over the past few weeks, we spoke with a group of students (mostly juniors and seniors living off campus) about the furniture they own, covet, or have already managed to squeeze into a studio apartment. Several of them had done serious research before buying; one mentioned spending an afternoon going through the full catalog of Cassina, looking for a chair that could survive both daily use and future moves. The answers pointed consistently toward a handful of European design classics, chosen for a very practical reason: they work perfectly in small spaces.

The Sofa Beds That Made Renters Rethink Small Space Living

The Gervasoni Ghost sofa-bed came up more than any other single piece. Students who live in studios were particularly vocal about it. “I live in a studio, and I needed something I could fold away during the day to free up space, and still sleep on comfortably at night”, said one architecture student. The Ghost’s convertible function is almost invisible from the outside, which seems to be exactly the point.

A close second was Flexform‘s Twins sofa-bed, appreciated for its modular adaptability. Students sharing apartments mentioned it specifically: thanks to a simple mechanism activated with a touch of the foot, it can split into two independent twin beds or combine into a double, depending on the situation. More than a few pointed out how useful that makes it when friends come to stay.

Classic Design Armchairs That Students Actually Love

Unexpectedly, two armchairs were mentioned during the conversation. The Soriana by Cassina has aged in a way that makes it look more current now than it probably did at launch in 1969. Students mentioned it because its low, wide proportions work precisely in compact rooms.

The Togo by Ligne Roset is the other one, and it has a devoted following among students who care about comfort above everything else. “It sits directly on the floor, has no rigid frame, and folds around you in a way that makes it almost impossible to sit upright in”. Several people mentioned it as their reading chair and their gaming chair. “I’ve had guests ask me where I got it before they even sat down,” said one senior.

The Desk Working Seniors Talk About

The Alma writing desk by Giorgetti caught us off guard. It’s not a piece that usually gets much attention in mainstream design media, but among students who work from home or freelance alongside their studies, it came up repeatedly.

Apparently, what they appreciated wasn’t just the aesthetic, it’s the fact that it can be configured with different accessories like a chest of drawers under the top or an upper section with LED lighting, making it adaptable to pretty much any study setup.

Two Versatile Pieces That Students Keep Recommending

The Iuta chair by B&B Italia was frequently cited as the ideal study chair. Students appreciated its woven seat and lightweight frame, and more than a few mentioned they’d moved it from room to room depending on the day. Adaptability, again, is the key feature.

For storage, the DNA bookcase by Cattelan Italia stood out. Its asymmetric, almost organic structure adds visual interest without taking over the room. “It holds everything I need but doesn’t feel like a storage solution,” said one student. “It just looks like it belongs there.” For students with a lot of books, it’s a fresher and more visually striking alternative to the standard shelf.

What The Interviews Tell Us

The pattern across all these choices isn’t about luxury for its own sake. It’s about longevity, adaptability, and the refusal to settle for furniture that will look cheap or feel worn out in three years. These students aren’t buying for the apartment they have now, they’re buying for the moves ahead. That’s a different kind of calculation than most college furniture shopping involves, and it’s worth paying attention to.