AI Content Detection: JustDone AI Checker Review

Across numerous documents and papers I review each month, one pattern keeps showing up: almost nobody is using only human-written content anymore. Writers draft with ChatGPT, students “polish” essays with AI, agencies blend human research with AI expansions. That’s the reality. The question isn’t “Is AI used?” Now, it’s more likely as following: Does this text still read and test as human, original, and trustworthy?

That’s where JustDone AI Detector entered my workflow. As a person who works with content every day, I’ve used all the usual suspects – GPTZero, Originality, Copyleaks, QuillBot’s checker, Scribbr, and more. I didn’t want JustDone to be yet another detector; I wanted something I would actually use in production.

This review is based on how I use JustDone AI checker, how I tested it, where it’s been most helpful, and where I still see limitations.

AI Detector Test Methodology: 4 Content Types, One Tool

For this review, I didn’t want a synthetic benchmark. I wanted to know is JustDone AI Detector can help me make better writing decisions. So I ran it across 4 practical content categories that I actually ship:

Raw AI content Pure ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini outputs, no edits

Human essays & narratives Older blog posts, personal stories, student-style essays

Hybrid / edited AI text AI-generated drafts edited by a human (what most users do now)

Academic-style writing Dense, structured, citation-heavy content, including formulas



For each, I tracked the following elements of reliable detection tool:

AI likelihood score

Sentence-level highlights

Consistency across multiple scans

How helpful the result was for next steps (rewrite, approve, escalate)

I also tested one more thing that matters a lot in 2026: Does the detector plug into an actual content workflow or is it just a red/green light that leaves you stuck?

What I Look for in an AI Detector

Most AI detectors answer a narrow question: “Is this AI-generated, yes or no?” That’s not how students, professors, researchers, and content makers think. We think more like:

Can I submit and publish this as is?

Do I need to rewrite parts of it?

Is this safe enough for a client / teacher / legal team?

Is the style robotic, repetitive, or off-brand?

So when I evaluated JustDone AI Detector, I looked at three main dimensions:

Detection quality Can it tell obvious AI from obvious human?

Does it surface sections that feel off, not just a global score? Workflow value After detection, can I fix the flagged text without switching tools?

Does it fit into blog content, student work, and day-to-day writing? Risk profile Is it stable enough to trust for everyday editorial decisions?

Is it not aggressive enough that it falsely accuses human writers all the time?

How JustDone AI Detector actually works

Under the hood, JustDone AI Detector does what most serious detectors do:

It looks at how predictable your text is (per-token likelihood).

It evaluates perplexity (how surprising the sequence of words is).

It measures burstiness (variation in sentence length and structure).

In simple terms, low perplexity + low burstiness → text is very smooth, regular, model-like. Vice versa, higher perplexity + higher burstiness → more human rhythm, quirks, variation.

JustDone doesn’t stop at raw perplexity though. It uses proprietary models trained on large sets of human vs AI text to produce an overall AI likelihood score. Also, the tools uses sentence-level highlights that show where AI-like patterns concentrate.

From a user perspective, that means that you don’t just see “72% AI”. You see which specific sentences look modeled vs organic.

That’s what makes this tool usable for editing, not just judging.

Test 1: Raw AI-generated content

Goal: See if JustDone can easily catch obvious AI writing (the kind that should never go live untouched).

What I used:

10 blog-style paragraphs generated by mainstream LLMs (chatbots), 250-600 words each

Prompts like “Write a blog post about the benefits of time management for students” and “Explain why brand consistency matters in marketing.”

This is how the first prompt’s result looks in ChatGPT-5.1:

Then, I ran it through JustDone AI detector and got the following result:

What JustDone did well with totally AI-generated texts:

Flagged almost all of these as high-likelihood AI (typically 80–100%)

Highlighted entire paragraphs in orange or red

Surfaced notes like “uniform structure” or “repetitive phrasing” in the UI

For pure AI content, JustDone is exactly what I want: a fast, confident first filter that screams “Do not submit this yet.”

Test 2: Human-written narrative and student-style essays

This is where I get strict. A detector that routinely flags genuine human work as AI is not just annoying. It’s reputationally dangerous.

What I used to test this:

Old personal essays

Articles written before I ever touched GPT

Student-style pieces with clear personal experience, small mistakes, and natural rhythm

Results I saw most often:

Low AI likelihood (0-20%)

Occasional “AI-refined” flags on very clean, generic sentences (which I’m fine with)

For example, that’s how JustDone detected a 2020 article from The New York Times:

For everyday human narratives and essays, JustDone behaves how I’d want: cautious, not trigger-happy, and accurate for human-written texts.

Test 3: Hybrid text (what I use most often)

Here’s the hardest part for any AI checker: AI-assisted text that a human has edited.

Because the real situation is when a student writes half of the work and then “polishes” with AI. A marketer drafts headlines with AI, then, fills in the rest. A writer uses AI to expand a section, then rewrites half of it.

What I did to test these use cases:

Took AI-generated paragraphs

Rewrote nearly 40-60% manually

Added personal references, minor typos, more varied sentence length

Swapped in less obvious word choices and rewired transitions

What happened? Scores landed mostly in the 40–75% AI range, which is about right for hybrid text. Sentence-level view showed a mix of light and saturated orange, often aligning with which parts I wrote myself vs which I just lightly edited. Scores fluctuated a bit if I made small edits and re-ran the test, which I expected (this is normal across detectors).

For instance, let’s manually edit AI-generated essay about time management for students. Here’s what JustDone AI detector flags:

As an editorial tool, it’s gold. I can see what paragraph is still too AI-like and what sentences are fine, so I don’t need to over-edit them.

But as a disciplinary tool, it needs context. However, no AI detector alone should decide whether someone “cheated.” In fact, these tools are not 100% accurate. JustDone is very useful for cleaning up hybrid text, but, like every detector, it’s not a binary truth oracle.

Test 4: Academic-style writing with formulas and citations

For this test, I used a climate modeling essay with math formulas and references that has technical sections written by subject-matter experts. Also, I included in-text citations and a reference list.

I used AI to write Abstract and Introduction. These sections were flagged as AI by JustDone AI detector.

What JustDone did:

Treated dense, technical language surprisingly fairly

Occasionally flagged very “generic-sounding” explanation sentences, but not the math or citation-heavy parts

Did not collapse into “this is AI” just because the text was formal

For students or researchers using JustDone as a sanity check, this is the sweet spot: helpful, but not overly aggressive.

From Detection to Humanization: My JustDone AI Workflow

If JustDone were “only” a detector, I’d probably use it occasionally and then forget about it.

What made it stick was that this is an all-in-one platform for writing that has Plagiarisn checker, AI humanizer, grammar checker, paraphrase, and several other options. So, with JustDone, I can go from detection → humanization → paraphrasing → plagiarism check → final polish inside the same product.

Here’s what that looks like in practice.

Step 1: Run the AI detector

Paste the draft, hit “Detect AI”.

Note overall score and heavily flagged sections.

Step 2: Send flagged parts to Humanizer

Click through to Humanizer from the same workspace.

Rewrite those sentences or paragraphs with a more natural, human tone.

Optionally tweak for tone/strength.

Step 3: Re-run the Detector

Paste the revised text.

Confirm AI-likelihood dropped, highlights look more natural.

Step 4: Run Plagiarism Check (optional but recommended)

Especially for student work, agency content, or anything based on research.

Step 5: Final Grammar & Clarity pass

Use JustDone’s grammar and style tools to smooth out the last rough edges.

JustDone AI Detector Pros

After using JustDone for a couple of months, I’m most confident recommending it for the following roles:

For content writers and teams using AI responsibly. If you’re already using AI for outlines, first drafts, or idea expansion, JustDone helps you pull the text back toward a human voice and reduce AI “texture” before publishing. For students who want to stay safe and sound human. If you’re a student, use JustDone to check whether AI-polished sections look too artificial, identify which parts to rewrite in their own words, and pair detection with plagiarism checks for extra safety. For agencies and freelancers. If you’re delivering work to clients, it’s important to include an AI check + plagiarism scan in your QA. This will show that you’ve reviewed the text for both originality and “human-ness.”

JustDone AI Detector Limitations

I’d be irresponsible if I claimed it’s perfect. As any other detector, JustDone has some limitations. Here’s where I still advise caution:

High-stakes academic punishment decisions. No AI detector – no matter JustDone or anyone else’s – should be the sole basis for accusing someone of academic misconduct. Use it as a signal, not a verdict.

Forensic investigations. If you’re doing deep authorship analysis or legal forensics, you’ll need more than a probability score. That space requires richer metadata, draft history, and human investigation.

Obsessing over small score changes. A shift from, say, 38% to 45% after a few edits is not a “caught you” moment. Probability models are sensitive; use them directionally, not religiously.

Sometimes, you need to rehumanize the output and doublecheck the tone and wording. So, make sure the result of humanizing AI text is relevant to your needs.

JustDone AI Checker Pricing

JustDone isn’t the cheapest AI detector out there, and if you’ve used GPTZero, Copyleaks, Originality, or any of the others, you’ll notice that right away. But after working with all of them on the daily base, I prefer JustDone as the one that consistently gives me the most usable results.

There’s a low-cost trial period, and after that the tool runs on a monthly subscription. You can pay $19.99 month-to-month, but the yearly plan brings the monthly price down significantly and ends up being far more beneficial if you use the tool regularly.

The reason I stick with the paid version is simple: it’s noticeably more accurate, especially for hybrid text. The free detector works, but the paid version is more stable, flags fewer false positives, and gives cleaner sentence-level feedback.

Which plan to choose?

Personally I use the yearly plan as the best value if you write or edit often.

The monthly plan makes sense only if you use AI detection occasionally.

Anyway, you can start with the trial if you just want to see what the full toolkit can really do. Trial is not limited, so you will be able to check the entire workflow.

Other tools might seem cheaper from the first sight, but they don’t replace the entire workflow – detector, humanizer, plagiarism checker, grammar tools – all in one place. That’s ultimately why I pay for JustDone: it saves time and gives me results I can actually trust.

Should You Use JustDone AI Detector? My Honest Conclusion

From my own experience, as someone who writes regularly and thinks about AI ethics, JustDone’s AI detector is a worth choice. I keep using JustDone because it:

catches obvious AI content fast

helps clean up hybrid text instead of just shaming it

integrates with humanizer, paraphraser, and plagiarism tools

If you want a single-sentence takeaway: JustDone AI Detector is best used as a practical, creator-first quality tool, not as a courtroom judge.

Used properly, it helps you write and publish content that is more human, more original, and more trustworthy.