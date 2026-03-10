10 Reasons CSU Students Need to Go to Cheyenne Frontier Days This Summer

If you’re looking for a summer plan that’s more than just another night out, it’s time to head north on I-25.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is just under an hour from the CSU campus but feels like stepping into a completely different world. From live concerts and rodeo action to carnival rides and late-night energy, it’s not just an event. It’s a full-on experience you won’t find anywhere else.

They don’t call it the “The Daddy of ’em All®” for nothing.

Still on the fence? Here are 10 reasons you don’t want to miss it.

The Concert Lineup is Stacked

Frontier Nights at Cheyenne Frontier Days brings major artists to one iconic stage July 17-25, 2026.

The 2026 lineup includes:

Treaty Oak Revival with Jessie Murph

Alex Warren and Noah Cyrus

The Red Clay Strays with Wyatt Flores

Riley Green with Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton and Avery Anna

Hardy with Cameron Whitcomb

Zach Top with Jo Dee Messina

Whether you’re into country, Red Dirt or newer crossover artists, there’s bound to be a show for you. And even if you come for one artist, you’ll leave with a few more favorites on your playlist before the drive back to NoCo. Explore the full Frontier Nights lineup and ticket options here.

It’s Less than an Hour Away

No complicated planning. No flights. No airport chaos. No overpriced Ubers.

Cheyenne is just a short drive from Fort Collins, making it one of the easiest summer trips you can take with friends. Pile into a car, split the gas or plan a party bus moment. Your call.

It’s More Than Summer Concerts

You’re not just showing up for a show. You’re stepping into an all-day, all-night experience. Whether you get there early for the Grand Parades or the free Pancake Breakfast, there’s always something happening. Plus, 2026 introduces the brand- new Morning Star American Indian Village, adding even more culture and storytelling to the experience.

Frontier Park also offers:

Rodeo events

Xtreme Bulls

Food vendors

Carnival rides

Shopping and live entertainment

The Rodeo is Worth Seeing

Whether it’s your first rodeo or you’re a seasoned cowpoke, this is the one to see.

In 2026, Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrates its 130th year – a milestone that makes this summer even bigger. Explore rodeo events and daily schedule here.

Multiple Ways to Experience the Show

Not all concert experiences are the same and that’s part of what makes Frontier Nights stand out.

Want a chill, social vibe? Head to The Rooftop

Want VIP perks? Try Tunes on the Terrace

Want that front row energy? Go for the Party Zone Fast Pass

Whether you want chill, VIP or front-row chaos – you can build your night your way.

Find your spot and lock in your night here.

It’s Built for Groups

This is not a stay-home kind of night. It’s something you do with friends.

Road trip up, spend the day, grab food, hit the rodeo and then roll straight into the concert. It’s the kind of day that turns into a core memory you’ll still be talking about when classes start back up.

It’s More Affordable Than You Think

Compared to major city concerts and festivals, Frontier Nights delivers serious value. All in one ticket.

You’re getting:

A full day of entertainment

A major concert

An authentic Western experience

The Atmosphere is Unreal

There’s nothing like being outside under the Wyoming sky.

Boots. Hats. Lights. Music. Energy. Cheyenne Frontier Days just hits different. Part concert, part festival… part “Westival.”

It Feels Like a Summer Reset

It’s a break from your routine.

No classes. No deadlines. No group projects. No Canvas notifications.

Just music, friends, and a full day of adventure.

You’ll Wish You Went If You Don’t

This is one of those events everyone ends up talking about.

The outfits. The concerts. The stories you probably shouldn’t post.

And if you skip it, chances are someone you know won’t. Talk about FOMO.

So… make the trip

If you’re looking for something fun, different and worth the drive – Cheyenne Frontier Days delivers.

Grab your crew. Pick your night. We’ll see you in Cheyenne.

Check out the lineup and grab tickets: www.CFDRodeo.com