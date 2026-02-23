Respins in casino slots: how the mechanics work and what they are all about

Extra reel spins are additional turns that occur without deducting another stake from your balance. We’ve selected five popular slots that use different versions of this feature and explain how each one works and what bonuses they offer.

In simple terms, the mechanic triggers one or more automatic spins after the main round at no extra cost. It is widely used in licensed online slots because it extends gameplay and gives players more opportunities to win within the original paid spin.

Although many players see these extra turns as a “second chance,” from a mathematical perspective they are simply part of the game’s built-in design. The additional spins are already accounted for in the slot’s payout structure and overall RTP.

Each extra spin always uses the same stake as the round that activated it. No extra funds are taken from the player’s balance during this sequence.

It’s also worth noting that the term is sometimes used loosely for marketing purposes. In the strict sense, it refers only to automatic bonus spins that continue the paid round without requiring a new bet.

Features of slots with respin mechanics

The key feature of respins is that they start automatically when certain conditions are met. These conditions usually include special symbols, partially completed combinations, or specific reel layouts. The player does not need to take any action. The feature simply continues the current round.

Depending on the slot’s design, respins can apply to

all reels,

selected reels or positions, or

fixed areas of the grid.

In many titles, respins appear in sequences and effectively act like mini bonus rounds, sometimes with higher multipliers or special modifiers. This can help improve the reel layout step by step or build up potential winnings within a single cycle.

Even so, the principle stays the same. Every respin is part of the original paid spin, not a separate wager.

How Respins work

The respin feature activates after the main spin if certain conditions defined by the game rules are met. When this happens, the slot automatically awards one or more extra spins.

Each respin uses the same stake as the original spin that triggered it. No additional money is taken from your balance during these extra spins.

Depending on the game design, respins may appear in different formats, but the core idea stays the same. A respin is simply a continuation of an already paid round, not a new wager.

Main types of respins

Classic respins in the base game

These respins start immediately after the main spin and are not separated into a dedicated bonus mode. Some symbols or entire reels may lock in place while the remaining ones spin again, which increases the chances of forming winning combinations.

Respins in a bonus round format

Here, the respins appear as a separate mini-feature with its own rules and mechanics. This format often includes sticky symbols, multipliers, or accumulating elements that build potential winnings over several spins. Even so, they are still part of the same paid cycle and do not require extra bets.

Important distinction between terms

Not every extra spin should be called a respin. A true respin always starts automatically and does not require an additional bet, as it simply continues a round that has already been paid for.

If a player must pay for another spin or manually activate a feature, that is a different mechanic. In strict terms, it is not a respin but a separate paid action or bonus feature.

Respins should also not be confused with cascade mechanics (also known as tumbling or avalanche reels). While they may look similar at first glance, cascades work in a completely different way. Winning symbols disappear and new ones fall into place, creating a chain of consecutive wins. This is not a reel re-spin but an independent system with its own mathematical model.

Understanding this distinction helps players evaluate how a slot really works and what they are actually getting from each paid spin.

Examples of slots with respins

1. Starburst

Provider: NetEnt

Theme: Space, gems, and neon visuals

Release year: 2012

Starburst is one of the clearest examples of classic base-game respins. When a wild symbol lands on one of the middle reels, it expands to cover the entire reel and triggers a respin. The expanded wild stays locked in place while the other reels spin again, increasing the chance of forming winning lines.

This simple “lock and respin” setup makes the feature easy to understand and shows how respins can boost hit frequency without requiring extra bets. Because of this, Starburst is often used as a textbook example of how the mechanic works in practice.

2. Money Train 2

Provider: Relax Gaming

Theme: Gritty Wild West with train robberies and outlaw characters

Release year: 2020

Money Train 2 uses this extra-spin mechanic both in the base game and as the foundation of its bonus features. When special symbols land, an additional spin is triggered and those symbols become sticky, remaining locked in place while the other positions spin again. During the sequence, multipliers, collectors, and cash values can accumulate on the grid.

Money Train 2 uses this extra-spin mechanic both in the base game and as the foundation of its bonus features. When special symbols land, an additional spin is triggered and those symbols become sticky, remaining locked in place while the other positions spin again. During the sequence, multipliers, collectors, and cash values can accumulate on the grid.

Because each new turn builds on the previous result, the feature becomes the main driver of potential payouts rather than just a small add-on. In this slot, the mechanic is closely integrated with bonus effects, creating a more complex and layered system than in classic implementations.

3. Mustang Gold

Provider: Pragmatic Play

Theme: American Wild West with horses and desert wildlife

Release year: 2019

In Mustang Gold, respins are triggered when gold symbols appear on the reels. Once activated, certain positions lock in place and the remaining reels spin again automatically. This increases the chance of completing winning combinations during the same round.

The feature is straightforward and easy to follow, making it suitable for beginners. Unlike more complex slots, Mustang Gold keeps the respin mechanic simple and clean, without stacking too many additional bonus elements. As a result, players can clearly see how respins influence the outcome of each spin.

4. Reactoonz

Provider: Play’n GO

Theme: Bright sci-fi setting with colourful alien creatures and a cluster-pay system

Release year: 2017

Reactoonz features extra spins that are triggered after winning clusters are formed. These additional turns function independently from the cascade mechanic, which remains a separate feature within the game. While cascades remove winning symbols and replace them with new ones, the extra spins act as additional reel activations within the same paid round.

They can also interact with multipliers and cumulative bonus systems, gradually increasing the slot’s payout potential. This combination creates a fast, dynamic playing field and adds depth to the gameplay. Reactoonz is a good example of how this feature can be integrated into a more complex mathematical model rather than used as a simple standalone element.

5. Wolf Gold

Provider: Pragmatic Play

Theme: Nature and wildlife adventure with wolves, mountains, and progressive jackpots

Release year: 2017

In Wolf Gold, respins appear in the bonus mode linked to the progressive jackpot feature. When specific jackpot symbols land, the game triggers a series of respins and locks those symbols in place while the remaining reels spin again. This gives players multiple chances to fill the grid and collect higher jackpot prizes.

The mechanic focuses on gradual accumulation rather than instant wins. Each respin builds on the previous result, increasing tension and potential rewards without requiring extra bets. Wolf Gold clearly demonstrates how respins can be used in targeted bonus scenarios, combining locking positions with progressive and collection-based elements.

Comparison table of slots with respins mechanics

Slot Grid / Lines Max Win RTP Bonus Features Starburst 5×3, 10 lines Up to 50,000 coins 96.10% Base game respins with expanding symbols Money Train 2 5×4, 40 lines Up to 50,000× bet 96.40% Respins with held symbols, multipliers, and bonus effects Mustang Gold 5×3, 25 lines Up to 12,000 coins 96.53% Respins triggered by gold symbols with locked positions Reactoonz 7×7, cluster pays Up to 4,000× bet 96.00% Series of respins after clusters, multipliers, cumulative bonuses Wolf Gold 5×3, 25 lines Up to 2,500× bet 96.01% Bonus respins with symbol collection for jackpots

Pros and cons of the respins mechanic

Pros

Extra chances to win without placing a new bet

Works well with multipliers, sticky/held symbols, and cumulative bonus systems

Makes gameplay more dynamic and engaging

Clearly linked to the original stake, so players always understand the cost of the round

Cons

In some slots, respins trigger infrequently

Complex versions with multipliers or bonus layers can be confusing for beginners

The exact trigger probability is often unclear if the provider does not publish the game mathematics

Conclusion

The respin mechanic makes slot gameplay more dynamic and, in some cases, more strategic. Depending on the implementation, it can be a simple reel re-spin with locked symbols or a more advanced mini-mode with multipliers and cumulative bonuses.

Slots with respins appeal to players who want extra chances to win within a single paid round without increasing their stake. They also show how different mechanics can be combined to create deeper engagement and more varied gameplay.

FAQ

What is a respin in a slot?

A respin is an additional reel spin that takes place after the main spin without deducting another bet from the player’s balance.

Can extra spins be activated manually?

No. Classic extra spins always trigger automatically when specific in-game conditions are met.

Is the stake for an extra spin always the same as the original bet?

Yes. Each additional spin uses the same stake as the round that triggered it, and no extra funds are deducted.

Can extra spins be combined with bonuses?

Yes. They are often combined with multipliers, sticky symbols, and cumulative bonus features to boost potential winnings.

Are extra spins different from the cascade mechanic?

Yes. Cascades replace winning symbols with new ones, creating chain reactions, while extra spins simply re-spin the reels within the same paid round.

Do respins increase the chance of a big win?

They can. By providing additional reel activations and sometimes locking valuable symbols in place, respins improve the probability of forming stronger combinations during the same round.