7 Easy Tuna Recipes That Are Healthy, Delicious, and Quick

With the busyness of everyday life, the importance of meal prepping easy, delicious, and nutritious meals is crucial. Tuna is versatile and can be coupled with many ingredients. It is nutritious and extremely easy to prepare. In this article, you will find seven simple yet different easy tuna recipes to prepare meals with tuna. You will learn how to make a can of tuna enticing and enjoyable to eat.

1. Classic Tuna Salad with a Twist

Making your normal tuna salad is a sure option, but to make it better, you can change it up a little. You can add fresh herbs and a bit of lemon, and the meal is instantly elevated to another level. So you start with the normal, your canned tuna, and add some finely cut celery, spring onions, and plain yoghurt. You can add parsley and mustard to even out the salad taste and a sprinkle of black pepper for the kick.

2. Mediterranean Tuna Pasta

Try cooking some whole-grain or gluten-free pasta, and toss it with a bit of blended tuna, olives, capers, sliced dried tomato, and a bit of red onion. For extra richness, drizzle a bit of lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Add sliced basil for extra richness, and mix in a bit of oregano. The pasta dish works for both lunch and dinner and is extra filling, which is why it is a great option for a dish to meal prep for the week.

3. Tuna and Avocado Wrap

Creamy and nutritious, a tuna and avocado wrap is the perfect light meal to take on the go. Mash some ripe avocado and mix it with some tuna flakes, diced red capsicum, and a small handful of spinach. Spread the mixture on a whole wheat wrap, add a pinch of lime and paprika for flavour and roll it up. Make sure that you cut the wrap in half for a satisfying lunch; the wrap is perfect for a busy schedule.

4. Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

Start with a base layer of steamed jasmine or brown rice, then mix your tuna with a light soy sauce and sriracha for a nice kick of spice. Top off the rice and sauce with sliced cucumbers, edamame, and carrot ribbons. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped spring onions to make the bowl look nice. Take note that this bowl is a good, quick meal and a well-balanced source of protein, carbohydrates, and fibre.

5. Tuna and Vegetable Frittata

Take a bowl, then whisk a few eggs and a splash of milk. Sauté some diced tuna and shrimp with zucchini, halved cherry tomatoes, and some shredded spinach. Combine the egg mixture with the veggies and protein, and continue cooking until the eggs are almost set. Once you’re almost done, finish under a broiler or in the oven for a golden top. To round out the meal, serve with a light salad.

6. Tuna and Chickpea Salad

In a salad bowl, mix a can of chickpeas, a can of flaked tuna, diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, and some finely chopped red onion. For an excellent flavour, drizzle some olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Then sprinkle on some smoked paprika. You can enjoy this salad with some toasted pita bread, and it can be a quick, refreshing, and filling option every time you need to eat legumes.

7. Tuna Patties with Herbs

To start, mix some flaked tuna with breadcrumbs, some finely chopped onion, parsley, and a scrambled egg that will bind the ingredients. Once it forms a nice mixture, make patties, then fry them in a bit of oil until they turn golden on both sides. A good side salad and some yoghurt and dill sauce go well with these pancakes. They are quite good, and they turn mundane ingredients into enjoyable food.

Easy Tuna Meals for Every Occasion

Since every recipe can be paired with a different kind of tuna for even more options. With a bit of tuna and other useful ingredients, you will be able to prepare several meals in only a few minutes. Definitely try to modify each recipe to fit your tastes. Overall, with meals containing zucchini or other simple items, you can make a choice that will offer nutrition, be healthy and versatile, and save you a lot of time.