Colorado State University’s Link to Horse Racing: Alumni, Research & Local Tracks

Kentucky has the Derby. California says Santa Anita. What about Colorado State University? Though relatively quiet in the context of national horse racing recognition, Colorado State University has developed one of the most extensive equine programs in the United States.

At the time of writing, they offer more than twenty-seven specific equine-related courses. Their educational assets cover everything from veterinary research to hands-on training programs. How has CSU placed its fingerprints all over the landscape of modern horse racing bets?

A Strong Educational Pipeline

Colorado is not, by any metric, the American heartland of horse racing. How then, has Colorado State University managed to contribute at such an incredibly high-level, to an industry primarily rooted around a much more distant mountain range?

CSU handles much of its equine studies in-house but also provides multi-day educational tours through areas where horse racing is a major state-supported activity—Tennessee and Kentucky. Here, students in the CSU equine program can observe breeding operations, learn first-hand about track management in vineyards that are globally recognized, and witness veterinary protocols executed at the highest possible level.

In-house, CSU students also have access to extensive resources. Their 80-acre Foothill Campus, located on the western edge of Fort Collins at the base of the Rocky Mountains, includes three barns, two indoor riding arenas, and one outdoor arena. The Temple Grandin Equine Center is a particularly prominent asset, having opened in 2021 with state-of-the-art facilities.

The program is open to everyone—from those with no prior experience with horses to lifelong riders—making it accessible to anyone with an interest in equine studies who meets the university’s admission criteria.

The Right Horse Program

The Right Horse Program began in 2016 and was created by Adam Daurio. It operates in partnership with the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center. The program is unique in American higher education—there is no other university offering a program exclusively focused on training rescued horses.

Some of the equines are former thoroughbred racers, though that is not the exclusive focus. The program not only helps horses in need of a second chance but also gives students significant skill-building experience in everything from training to veterinary science.

Colorado’s Racing Landscape

Colorado is not known for horse racing. In fact, the state has only one live horse racing venue, owned and operated by Bally’s Corporation.

It is located about sixty miles from CSU, features a one-mile oval track, and operates from mid-May through mid-August.

The racetrack at Arapahoe Park provides students with extensive first-hand experience in everything from veterinary and equine sciences to day-to-day track operations. There is also a breeding farm facility connected with Arapahoe, offering even more opportunities for practical learning.

Geographically, CSU is largely isolated from the wider racing industry, making Arapahoe Park an important resource for students pursuing equine sciences.

The National Western Stock Show Connection

CSU’s equine focus extends beyond on-track experiences. One of their longest-standing external partnerships is with the National Western Stock Show. CSU has partnered with the event since 1906.

The National Western Stock Show, held annually in Denver, is a livestock exhibition and rodeo that attracts roughly 700,000 visitors.

In addition to drawing leaders in the equine industry from around the world, the event serves as a major fundraising opportunity. The National Western Scholarship Trust awards more than 100 scholarships each year, totaling up to $15,000, for students studying agriculture or veterinary science.

While the foundation recognizes students from universities nationwide, CSU students frequently benefit. Over the Trust’s 40-year history, CSU students have received more than 1,000 scholarships. The partnership offers extensive learning and networking opportunities for CSU students interested in equine science.

Career Outcomes and Industry Impact

What better way to measure the quality of an educational program than to evaluate how graduates go on to impact the industries that they occupy?

CSU alumni factor into every aspect of the racing industry. They are present as veterinarians specializing in sport medicine. They work as reproductive specialists at breeding farms. They train horses across a wide variety of different disciplines. Some of them even write as journalists for equine publications.

CSU positions itself as a leader in the world of equine training, and this is a reputation that they’ve certainly earned. There are few better or more established programs in the world of horse racing than CSU. It’s not only that the impact is felt across different segments of the horse racing industry—it’s that this has been done consistently for many, many decades.

Yes, it is mildly surprising that a university so far outside the racing heartland has produced so many equine professionals. Yet, through travel, networking, and convenient proximity to Colorado’s only live racing venue, CSU has managed to prepare generations of professionals in the horse racing industry year after year.