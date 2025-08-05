Top 10 Most Forgotten Tasks During a Move (And How to Avoid Them)

Moving to a new home is an exciting milestone, but it can quickly become overwhelming with the endless list of to-dos. It’s easy to lose track of important tasks in the flurry of boxing up belongings and coordinating logistics. While a moving day checklist can help, many people still overlook critical details that can result in last-minute stress or costly mistakes.

If you’re looking to organize your move and avoid the chaos, understanding the things people forget when moving is key. In this detailed guide, we’ll uncover the top 10 most commonly forgotten tasks during a move — and most importantly, show you how to avoid them.

1. Changing Your Address with All Parties

Update your address with all relevant institutions well in advance of your move. It’s one of the most common things people forget when moving. You might remember to update your billing address with your bank or credit cards, but what about your magazine subscriptions, voter registration, or even your employer? Missing mail can lead to delayed payments, lost documents, or privacy risks.

How to Avoid It:

Set a calendar reminder two weeks before your move date to change your address.

Use the USPS online form to redirect your mail.

Create a list of institutions, subscriptions, and contacts that need your new address.

2. Transferring or Canceling Utilities and Services

Another item on the list of what not to forget during a move is utility transfers. Forgetting to cancel or transfer utilities like water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet can result in double-billing or lack of service at your new home.

How to Avoid It:

Make a checklist for contacting utility providers a week before moving.

Schedule shutoff dates for your old address and activation dates for your new one.

Don’t forget about ‘hidden’ utilities like garbage collection or home security systems.

3. Gathering Important Documents

Birth certificates, passports, insurance information, and medical records often get packed away in random boxes and are difficult to find when urgently needed. These documents are essential and should be kept accessible.

How to Avoid It:

Create a folder or lockbox with all important documents.

Keep this with your personal luggage on moving day—never on the moving truck.

Back up digital copies for added security.

4. Labeling Boxes Correctly

This might sound like simple advice, but inadequate labeling is a big reason unpacking becomes a nightmare. This includes forgetting to mark fragile items or not labeling boxes with the correct room name.

How to Avoid It:

Follow clear packing tips for moving by labeling each box with contents and destination room.

Mark fragile boxes with “FRAGILE” on multiple sides.

Use color-coded labels or stickers to streamline unloading.

5. Not Planning for Pets on Moving Day

With everything happening on moving day, pets can easily get overlooked. This can lead to lost animals, or stressed-out furry friends stuck in chaotic environments.

How to Avoid It:

Arrange for a pet sitter or family member to watch them.

Pack a pet essentials bag with food, water, toys, and bedding.

Make sure microchip and ID tags are up to date with your new address.

6. Forgetting an Essentials Box

This is one of the top things people forget when moving. You finally reach your new place, but where’s your toothbrush? Chargers? Medications? When these basics get buried in moving boxes, your first night can be far from comfortable.

How to Avoid It:

Prepare an “essentials box” with daily necessities for at least 3 days.

Include toiletries, clothing, medications, snacks, and tools like scissors and flashlights.

Keep it with you in your car, not on the moving truck.

7. Forgetting to Measure Furniture and Doorways

It’s frustrating to arrive only to realize your couch won’t fit through the hallway. Measuring both furniture and the layout of your new space is crucial.

How to Avoid It:

Measure large furniture items and compare them with the entryways at the new home.

Plan ahead on how each room layout will accommodate your current furniture.

Disassemble items if necessary before moving day.

8. Not Taking Photos Before Disassembling Tech

The worry of reconnecting tech the wrong way is real. Many forget to document how cables, routers, TV setups, or gaming consoles were originally connected.

How to Avoid It:

Take clear photos of wiring setups for electronics before unplugging them.

Label cords with masking tape or color-coded ties.

Keep all pieces, like remote controls and wall mounts, in a clearly marked bag.

9. Underestimating Time and Labor Requirements

You thought you’d be done packing in a few hours, but it’s midnight, and boxes are still empty. Poor time estimates are one of the leading causes of rushed, chaotic moving days.

How to Avoid It:

Start packing at least two weeks before the move.

Follow trusted packing tips for moving, such as tackling one room per day or hour-long sessions spread out over days.

Create a timeline and work backwards from your moving date.

10. Not Hiring Professional Help When Needed

Trying to handle everything yourself can lead to burnout, injury, or broken items. Many people delay or forget to research and book a moving company until it’s too late, leaving them with limited and sometimes expensive options.

How to Avoid It:

Book movers at least a month in advance for best availability.

Read reviews and ensure they’re licensed and insured.

Use professionals to reduce stress and free up your time to focus on other priorities.

How to Organize Your Move: Simple Tips to Stay On Track

Incorporating a moving day checklist and starting early are the two biggest secrets to a smooth move. Here’s how:

Start Early: Begin your planning and packing several weeks before your move-out date.

Document Everything: Inventory your items by room and category.

Color Code Your Boxes: Use colored tape or markers to easily identify kitchen, bedroom, etc.

Label Clearly: Include room and key contents on every box.

Use Professionally Recommended Supplies: Strong tape, bubble wrap, and box sizes suited for different items.

Conclusion

The stress that comes with moving often stems from forgotten details and poor planning. By understanding what not to forget during a move, you can prevent disruptions and ease the transition into your new home.

From keeping essential documents handy to hiring the right moving company, each proactive step will make your experience smoother. Use a thorough moving day checklist, lean on these packing tips, and take the time to organize your move properly. After all, starting fresh in a new place should be exciting, not exhausting.